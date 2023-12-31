en English
Europe

Lithuanian Cinemas Boycott Miyazaki’s Film over Russian Connection

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:17 am EST
Lithuanian Cinemas Boycott Miyazaki’s Film over Russian Connection

Lithuanian cinemas have turned away from the opportunity to screen ‘The Boy and the Heron,’ the latest work by acclaimed Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki. The film, a strong contender for the upcoming Oscars, has been enmeshed in a web of distribution rights tied to companies connected with Russia. This has led to a unanimous decision by Lithuanian cinemas to decline the screening, despite assurances that the proceeds from the film would not reach Russian shores.

Artgene, Russia and the Baltic Film Market

Artgene, an Estonian firm founded by Russian expatriates, acquired the Baltic rights to ‘The Boy and the Heron.’ The rights were passed on from Silver Box, a UK-based subsidiary of the Russian film distributor Russkiy Reportazh. The current scenario underscores a common practice in the film industry, where film rights are regionally packaged, often lumping the Baltic states with Russia.

Industry insiders in Lithuania view this practice as politically incorrect and potentially harmful. They see it as a distortion of the Baltic film market, as Russian distributors, in the wake of many American companies refusing to sell film rights to Russia, have become more aggressive in their bids, outbidding local Baltic distributors.

Call for EU Regulation

In response to the current situation, there is a growing clamor among Lithuanian industry professionals for EU regulation of the film market. They believe that such regulation could provide a solution to the issues arising from the regional packaging of film rights and the increasing dominance of Russian distributors in the Baltic market.

‘The Boy and the Heron’ Caught in the Crossfire

The film at the heart of this controversy, ‘The Boy and the Heron,’ is the latest production from Hayao Miyazaki, a director revered globally for his unique storytelling and stunning animation. Its potential absence from Lithuanian screens due to geopolitical entanglements is a stark illustration of the intricate intersections between art, politics, and commerce.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

