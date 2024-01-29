Libyan Commander and Russian Defense Official Meet in Benghazi: An Unveiled Mystery

In a crucial interaction between the Libyan National Army (LNA) and Russian defense authorities, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, Commander of the LNA, met with Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov. The rendezvous took place in Benghazi, an eastern city in Libya, as confirmed by the press service of the LNA command. However, the specifics of their dialogue remain undisclosed, adding an air of mystery to this significant event.

High-Level Interaction

The meeting between Haftar and Yevkurov marks a noteworthy point of contact between a high-ranking Libyan military official and a top Russian defense authority. It serves as a testament to the strategic relationship between Libya and Russia. However, the specifics of their conversation remain concealed, fuelling speculation about the potential implications of this high-level interaction.

Official Silence

While the LNA press service confirmed the encounter, the Russian defense ministry has remained silent on Yevkurov's visit to Libya. This absence of comments or additional information from the Russian defense ministry adds another layer of intrigue to the event, leaving observers to speculate on the purpose and potential outcomes of the meeting.

The Russia-Arab Cooperation Forum

In the backdrop of this meeting, a joint statement from the VIth session of the Russia-Arab Cooperation Forum stands out. The declaration underscores the determination to prevent a military solution to the issues in Libya, thereby highlighting the high-level relations between Libya and Russia. The forum's commitment to peace further underscores the potential significance of the Haftar-Yevkurov meeting in shaping the future of Libya.