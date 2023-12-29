en English
Russia

Lavish Moscow Party Sparks Controversy Among Russia’s Elite

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:53 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 5:21 am EST
Lavish Moscow Party Sparks Controversy Among Russia's Elite

A recent event in the Moscow nightlife has triggered a wave of public outrage. A party hosted by TV presenter and actress Anastasia Ivleeva, known for its ‘almost naked’ dress code, has caused a scandal among Russia’s elite. The event, likely attended by high-profile individuals from Russia’s wealthy class, saw certain activities or behaviors that crossed the line of what is typically accepted or kept out of the public eye.

(Read Also: Russian Blogger Ivlеeva Faces Tax Investigation)

The Scandalous Night

The party, held in a popular Moscow nightclub, was characterized by controversial images shared on social media. The pictures, some featuring rapper Vacio wearing only a sock on his genitalia, provoked criticisms from conservative legislators, bloggers, and even groups aligned with the Orthodox Church. Vacio was subsequently jailed for petty hooliganism and fined for violating Russia’s propaganda law.

Consequences and Repercussions

In the aftermath of the outrage, a class-action lawsuit was filed against the party host, Anastasia Ivleeva, seeking a staggering 1-billion ruble in damages for moral injury. Several pop-culture figures who attended the party faced significant backlash, resulting in public apologies, cancellation of concerts, revoked contracts, and even potential legal actions. The scandal even reached the ears of President Putin, who expressed his disapproval.

(Read Also: Russia Alleges Ukraine’s Preparation for Chemical Provocation: A Bid for Western Attention?)

Implications for Russian Society

The incident has called into question the limits of acceptable behavior among the elite and sparked discussions about the implications for Russian society and its values. Critics argue that the party conflicted with Russia’s ‘traditional values’ and laws forbidding LGBTQ+ ‘propaganda.’ They also pointed out the unseemly and unpatriotic nature of such a display in a country embroiled in war. This scandal has raised significant questions about the values and behaviors of Russia’s elite and their impact on the broader society.

Russia Society
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

