Latvia

Latvia Grants Asylum to Russian Volunteer Fighting for Ukraine

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:04 am EST
Latvia Grants Asylum to Russian Volunteer Fighting for Ukraine

Latvia’s Administrative District Court has overturned a previous ruling by the Citizenship and Migration Affairs Office, granting asylum to a Russian citizen who served in the Ukrainian forces. Born in Latvia and a resident of Ukraine since 1997, the individual sought refuge after being denied Ukrainian citizenship. Despite participating in the Donbas battalion in 2014 and sustaining injuries during this period, his involvement remained undisclosed due to concerns about Russian security services.

From Ukraine to Latvia

After losing his personal belongings, including his Russian passport, during a shelling, he sought refugee status in Ukraine. However, with the full-scale invasion in 2021, he traveled with his family to Latvia to apply for asylum. Initially, his application was denied on the grounds of insufficient evidence of his voluntary service and the threat from Russian authorities. Nevertheless, the court eventually ruled in his favor, granting him refugee status.

Latvia’s New Immigration Law

Concurrently, Latvia is preparing to deport at least 1,213 Russian citizens who have failed to meet the requirements of a new immigration law. This legislation obliges Russian passport holders who hold permanent residence in Latvia to pass a language test, affecting around 25,000 Russians.

Support for Ukraine Amidst Conflict

Amidst this, Latvia, along with Estonia and other Baltic countries, continues to demonstrate support for Ukraine in various ways. These include training Ukrainian soldiers, providing military aid, and offering financial assistance. The situation in Ukraine remains tense with ongoing air attacks and a large number of refugees seeking temporary protection in these supportive nations.

Furthermore, the Latvian police have announced the imposition of fines on drivers displaying pro-Russian stickers or slogans in support of Russia’s military actions against Ukraine. This move further underscores Latvia’s unwavering commitment to Ukraine during this conflict.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

