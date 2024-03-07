Amidst plans to transform the Lagonaki Plateau into a bustling ski resort, environmentalists raise alarms over the potential devastation to the region's unique ecosystem and the precarious balance of local economies. The project, led by the republic of Dagestan's head, Murat Kumpilov, promises to enhance the local economy by creating jobs and attracting tourists, yet concerns about the environmental impact and the feasibility of the venture loom large.

Ecological Impact and Engineering Challenges

Experts warn that the construction of the Lagonaki resort could lead to irreversible damage to the area's natural habitat. The introduction of snowmaking cannons to combat the area's strong winds and the instability of karst formations pose significant risks, potentially leading to sinkholes and the destruction of rare plant species. An alarming video circulated online, showcasing metal lightning poles dismantled by hurricane-force winds, underscores the engineering challenges and safety concerns associated with the resort's development.

Economic Promises Versus Reality

While the project is touted as an economic boon, promising to create up to 2,000 jobs, skeptics argue that the majority of these positions will be low-paid and unsuitable for locals lacking necessary language skills. The potential for job creation is overshadowed by the departure of key international partners, such as the French hospitality company Accor, further casting doubt on the project's viability. Moreover, critics like Zakopayko advocate for a focus on revitalizing the economies of nearby Maykop and Adygeysk, where the need for sustainable employment is more acute.

Community members and environmental activists express deep concerns about the project's long-term impacts, fearing that the resort's construction could leave the region scarred and its natural beauty irreparably damaged. The lack of clarity on the project's progress and the potential for it to be abandoned mid-way has led to calls for a reassessment of priorities, emphasizing the need to protect the Lagonaki Plateau's ecological integrity and support the economic well-being of the local population in more sustainable ways.