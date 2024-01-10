en English
International Relations

Kremlin-Backed Film Sparks Controversy Ahead of Italy Screening

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:13 am EST
A wave of controversy has been stirred by the planned screening of the Kremlin-backed propaganda film, ‘The Witness’, in Bologna, Italy. The film, which has underperformed at the box office in Russia, portrays a fictional narrative that justifies Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including the ‘denazification’ argument. Despite its lackluster performance in its home country, the film is scheduled for a screening on International Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Villa Paradiso cultural center.

Screening Sparks Backlash

The event has provoked widespread criticism for promoting pro-Russian propaganda, particularly on such a poignant day of remembrance for Holocaust victims. The cultural center, however, has dug its heels in, citing freedom of information as the reason for proceeding with the screening. This stance has led to a barrage of backlash from city officials and social media users. In a move that has further stoked the fires of controversy, the center has even deleted critical comments from its social media platforms.

Far-Right Group Steps In

In an unexpected twist, a far-right group has stepped forward, offering to host the film if the original event is cancelled. This is not the first time the film has been screened in Italy, having previously been shown in other cities. The film’s lead actor has been vocal in his stance against what he perceives as censorship.

Pro-Russian Conference Draws Concern

Adding to the troubled waters, a pro-Russian conference about Mariupol is set to take place in Modena, Italy. However, in a public show of disapproval, the city’s mayor has made a point of distancing himself from the event. These developments come amidst growing concerns about the spread of Kremlin propaganda and the European Parliament’s designation of Russia as a ‘terrorist state’ for its actions in Ukraine.

As the controversy continues to unfold, the screening of ‘The Witness’ and the pro-Russian conference serve as a stark reminder of the need to safeguard against dangerous propaganda, especially in the run-up to the upcoming European elections.

author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

