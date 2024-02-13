Julia from '90 Day Fiancé' Auditions as a Go-Go Dancer to Alleviate Financial Struggles

Fan-favorite Julia from '90 Day Fiancé' reveals her latest audition: a go-go dancer job at a Virginia strip club. With financial struggles looming, Julia hopes to cash in on her past experience and dance her way to $1,000 per night.

The Unexpected Career Move

Julia, the 30-year-old Russian reality star, took an unconventional path to help her and husband Brandon's financial dilemma. Having previously worked as a go-go dancer, Julia confidently auditioned for a similar job at a strip club in Virginia. She believed that her experience and talent could earn her up to $1,000 on a good night.

Brandon's Disapproval and Julia's Determination

Despite her potential to significantly improve their financial situation, Brandon strongly disapproved of Julia's decision to work at a strip club. A heated argument ensued between the married couple, with Brandon questioning why Julia wouldn't choose pornography if she was willing to work in such an environment. However, Julia stood firm in her love for dancing and her belief that the job could help them get back on their feet.

A Blast from the Past

Julia and Brandon first appeared on '90 Day Fiancé' in 2018, capturing the hearts of many viewers. Now married, the couple is facing financial difficulties, causing Julia to consider returning to her previous career as a go-go dancer. Although Brandon's disapproval is evident, Julia's determination to help her family may just lead to a surprising turn of events.

As Julia navigates this unexpected career path, audiences are left wondering how her decision will impact her marriage and her future. Will the couple be able to overcome their disagreements and find financial stability, or will this choice further strain their relationship?

