Business

Italian Fashion Thrives in Russia Despite Overall Export Decline

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:56 am EST
Italian Fashion Thrives in Russia Despite Overall Export Decline

On the global trade stage, a noteworthy trend is emerging between Italy and Russia. Despite the overarching decline in legal exports from Italy to Russia, the Italian fashion industry is bucking the trend. The sector has witnessed a significant surge in its exports, suggesting an enduring demand for Italian fashion in Russia amidst broader economic and trade challenges.

A Resilient Italian Fashion Industry

As revealed by Ferdinando Pelazzo, head of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce (IRTP), while overall legal exports from Italy continue to descend, the fashion industry is experiencing growth. Russian companies are purchasing more Italian fashion goods, reflecting a robust appetite for Italian fashion in the Russian market. The only sanctioned restriction in the fashion industry is a cap of 300 euros per unit of goods, a limit that does not seem to deter Russian buyers.

Italian Fashion Industry’s Performance

According to data recently published by Confindustria Moda, the Italian fashion industry is projected to conclude 2023 with sales of €111.7 billion, marking an increase of 3.2%. This growth is chiefly attributed to an increase in sales in value terms, despite a contraction in volumes. The sector has also had to grapple with reduced margins due to soaring energy and raw materials costs.

The Export Landscape

Exports from the Italian fashion industry have seen an upswing of 5.1% in the first eight months of the year, with international sales amassing a total of 54.5 billion euros. The EU has absorbed 47% of these exports by value, and there has been a 5% increase in sales to China. However, the association foresees a shift in the near future, with a greater emphasis on domestic products over imports. The primary challenges confronting the sector include market instability and consumer caution, factors that the industry must navigate to maintain its growth trajectory.

Business Italy Russia
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

