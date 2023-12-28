en English
Business

Iran and Russia Bypass US Dollar in Trade Agreement

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:18 am EST
Iran and Russia Bypass US Dollar in Trade Agreement

Iran and Russia have cemented an agreement to conduct trade using their respective local currencies, bypassing the traditional use of the U.S. dollar. The significant development was reported by Iran’s state-run news agency, IRNA, referencing the Central Bank of Iran. The agreement was solidified during a meeting between the central bank governors of the two nations in Russia.

Moving Away from the U.S. Dollar

The new arrangement involves the use of alternative financial and banking platforms, such as non-SWIFT messaging systems and the establishment of bilateral brokerage relations using national currencies. This strategic shift aims to strengthen banking ties between Iran and Russia and to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar, which has historically dominated global trade. The decision to abandon the dollar in international trade was first proposed in July 2022 when Iran’s leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, highlighted the imperative to move away from the dollar.

Russian President’s Stance on the U.S. Dollar

Russian President Vladimir Putin has also acknowledged efforts to circumvent the dollar as a reaction to its use as a tool of political pressure by the U.S. The move marks a significant departure from conventional international financial mechanisms and underscores the growing geopolitical implications of currency use in global trade.

Deepening Economic Collaboration

Further bolstering their economic alliance, Iran recently signed a free trade agreement with the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EEU). The EEU, representing a substantial economic bloc, provides Iran with a broader market reach and the potential to diversify its trade partnerships beyond traditional allies. The agreement, which allows for trade in local currencies, is seen as a significant step towards economic independence from Western financial systems for both countries. The move also reflects a broader trend of global de-dollarization efforts, though the success and impact of such strategies remain to be seen.

author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

