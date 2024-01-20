Inside Russia's Satellite Early-Warning System: A Detailed Look

The debate on Russia's satellite early-warning system has been brought to the forefront once again. The system, currently operational with four satellites, has raised questions about its coverage and sustainability. Two of the original six have completed their station-keeping maneuvers, thus ending their active service after approximately five years of operation in late 2020 and late 2021.

An Overview of the Early Warning System

The early-warning system is designed to consist of ten satellites and is considered sufficient with just four satellites for covering areas north of the equator. This is possible due to the satellites' true look-down capability and their deployment in highly elliptical orbits. This strategic deployment ensures that at least one satellite is always in an optimal position for launch detection.

The goal of the system is not necessarily to provide continuous coverage with all ten satellites but to have multiple satellites monitoring each point. This is to reduce the chances of false positives. In an ideal setup, having three satellites would nearly eliminate false alarms. However, even with one satellite, operators must exercise caution regarding potential false positives.

Geographic Considerations and System Significance

The significance of the early-warning system in Russia is largely shaped by geographic considerations. Regardless of the number of satellites, the absence of a few would not dramatically alter the system's basic functions. However, maintaining and expanding the constellation poses its own challenges.

Challenges in Expanding the Constellation

The current deployment rate is approximately one satellite per year. Given that each satellite has a service life of around five years, changes in the deployment rate or satellite longevity would be necessary to reach the full constellation of ten satellites. Additionally, there has been mention of a geostationary early-warning satellite, although updates on this development have been scarce.