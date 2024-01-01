en English
India’s Russian Oil Imports Plunge Amid Sanctions

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:39 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:50 am EST
India’s crude oil imports from Russia experienced a significant dip in December 2023, marking the lowest since January of the same year. This decrease was primarily due to six tankers loaded with Sokol grade oil failing to complete their deliveries due to payment complications, a result of increasingly stringent sanctions. Despite the recent setback, India’s oil imports from Russia had reached an all-time high of 2.15 million barrels per day in May. However, the figures have fluctuated and saw a notable plunge from November to December, landing at 1.48 million barrels per day in the last month, according to data from Kpler.

India’s Reliance on Russian Oil

India defended its considerable purchases of Russian crude oil since the start of the Ukraine conflict, arguing that these imports were vital to preventing chaos in the crude oil market and a price surge. Russia supplied over 35 per cent of India’s total crude oil imports in October, and about 1.58 million barrels per day in November. Despite the challenges with currency and payment, Indian buyers favored delivery-based arrangements, with the sellers taking responsibility for delivering crude oil with suitable insurance coverage at Indian ports.

Impacts of Western Sanctions

The import volumes of Urals crude remained strong, but Sokol imports faced challenges due to Western sanctions and payment problems. Indian refiners typically procure an average of 140,000 barrels per day of Sokol throughout the year. The issue rose due to the US sanctioning of the NS Century tanker and complications that arose in payment procedures for Sokol crude. While China has emerged as a potential recipient for some cargoes, the situation is expected to find a resolution soon.

Effects on the Indian Economy

The decline in global oil prices significantly impacted the Indian economy, as the country imports over 85 per cent of its crude oil requirement. An oil price surge of 10 per cent from a baseline of $85 per barrel could potentially weaken domestic growth by 15 basis points and heighten inflation by 30 basis points. To combat inflationary pressures in the economy, the RBI hiked the policy repo rate by 250 basis points between May 2022 and February 2023 and has since held the rate steady at 6.50 per cent. The central bank projects inflation at 5.4 per cent in fiscal year 2023-24, based on an average crude oil price of $85 from October to March.

Business India Russia
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

