In a landmark event, Ilnara Safina, the village head of Meshchegarovo from the Salavatsky District of the Republic of Bashkortostan, was bestowed with a statuette by the head of state at the Service all-Russian municipal award ceremony. Safina clinched the victory in the special category 'One Man's Destiny - the Pride of the Fatherland.' The distinguished honor is a testament to her significant contributions to local issues and the development of self-government.

Unveiling of the Honorary Title

During the inaugural All-Russian Municipal Forum, titled 'Small Homeland - the Strength of Russia,' the President unveiled an Executive Order instituting the honorary title of Merited Local Self-Government Worker of the Russian Federation. The forum marked a gathering of municipal representatives from all Russian regions, highlighting the pivotal role of local self-government in carving the country's image and enhancing the quality of life for Russian citizens.

Recognizing the Power of Local Self-Government

This year, the forum received a staggering 19,000 applications from 89 Russian entities, all vying for recognition in ten different categories. The President emphasized the indispensable role of municipal governments in shaping the country's image and the necessity for local self-government voices to be heard directly in the decision-making process.

Appreciating the Courageous

Adding a layer of significance to the forum was the acknowledgement of municipal employees and local government workers from Donbass and Novorossiya. These brave individuals were lauded for their courage and dedication during the special military operation. The President underscored the moral importance of supporting frontline troops and their families, serving as a reminder of the value of serving the Motherland.