IDEX Polished Price Index Shows Signs of Recovery after Prolonged Decline

After weathering a significant downturn following its peak in March 2022, the IDEX Polished Price Index—a crucial barometer of diamond prices—has begun to display signs of recovery. This peak had been linked to the post-COVID economic recovery, but a steady decline ensued thereafter. However, by the close of 2023, the Index demonstrated positive movement, marking the first month-on-month price increase for diamonds of up to 5 carats in close to two years.

2023: A Year of Decline

Throughout the course of 2023, the IDEX Polished Price Index saw an average monthly decline of 16%, a stark contrast to the 7.5% dip witnessed in 2022. This decline was catalyzed by external factors, most notably Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which sent shockwaves through the global economy and disrupted various industries, including the diamond market.

Rising from the Depths

In December 2023, the Index rose by 1.21%, and month-to-month prices saw an increase of 1.9%, which was the first rise since the peak in March 2022. Despite the challenging year-over-year figures, with the nadir being in October, there was a smaller year-to-year decrease of 17% in December, suggesting an improvement in diamond prices.

A Beacon of Hope for Diamond Market

This recovery is a significant development for the diamond market, signaling a potential turnaround in the market trends. The positive trend reflected in the Index heralds potential growth in the industry, offering a glimmer of hope to market players who have weathered a tumultuous period.

As the diamond market steps into 2024, it does with cautious optimism, buoyed by the positive indications from the IDEX Polished Price Index. While it remains to be seen how these developments will unfold, the initial signs of recovery offer a promising start to the new year.