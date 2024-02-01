Human Rights Award 2024: Sergei Lukashevsky's Fight for a Free Russia Recognized

In a momentous recognition of his tireless efforts against autocracy, Russian human rights activist and historian, Sergei Lukashevsky, has been honored with the 2024 Human Rights Award of the Tonhalle Düsseldorf. A beacon of hope for those seeking to shape a post-Putin Russia, Lukashevsky's unwavering advocacy for freedom and democracy resonates deeply within and beyond his homeland.

From Sakharov Centre to Radio Sakharov

Before his departure from Russia in March 2022, following the country's invasion of Ukraine, Lukashevsky helmed the Sakharov Centre in Moscow. The Centre was a well-known critic of Putin's regime and had been declared a 'foreign agent' in 2012. In the face of funding denial that forced its closure in 2023, Lukashevsky relocated to Berlin. There, he established 'Radio Sakharov,' a radio station and podcast platform aimed at continuing the work of the Sakharov Centre. This innovative endeavor serves as a beacon of hope and resistance, preserving the spirit of the Sakharov Centre and its mission of promoting human rights and democratic values.

Award as a Recognition and A Call for Human Rights

Bestowed with a €10,000 endowment, the Human Rights Award was established by conductor Adam Fischer. In his tribute speech, Fischer emphasized the universality of human rights, highlighting the significance of Lukashevsky's work. Lukashevsky perceives this recognition as an opportunity to draw global attention to the existence of a pro-democratic opposition in Russia. He firmly believes in the eventual end of Putin's regime and stresses the importance of rethinking Russia's history and acknowledging the struggle of the pro-democratic opposition.

The Silent Opposition within Russia

The award ceremony was accompanied by performances from the musicians of the Tonhalle Düsseldorf. This honor to Lukashevsky serves as a testament to the silent opposition within Russia, where an official poll indicated that 12% of Russians do not support the war against Ukraine. This acknowledgment underscores the global recognition of Lukashevsky's commitment to human rights and the promotion of democratic values in a country grappling with autocracy.