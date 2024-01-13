How Europe Continues to Purchase Russian Oil Indirectly Amid Sanctions

In the shadow of imposed sanctions over Russia’s incursion into Ukraine, Europe has reportedly ramped up the indirect purchase of Russian oil, with India playing a significant intermediary role. This complex web of trade, involving the buying of crude oil from Russia by India at discounted rates, its subsequent refining, and the onward selling of petroleum products to Europe, draws attention to the multi-layered challenges of enforcing international sanctions and the intricacies of global energy supply chains.

Unforeseen Effects of Sanctions

Sanctions are a tool to enforce international law and compliance, yet their effectiveness often leaves room for debate. In the current case, while Russia faces sanctions due to its actions in Ukraine, it continues to profit from its oil exports, albeit indirectly. The European nations, on the other hand, benefit from the lower prices offered through this indirect trade channel. These transactions do not directly violate the sanctions, as they involve refined petroleum products rather than crude oil. However, they do raise questions about the ethical implications of the sanctions regime and its actual impact.

India’s Role as an Intermediary

India has emerged as a crucial actor in this convoluted trade scenario, buying Russian crude oil at discounted prices, refining it, and then selling the refined petroleum products to Europe. This practice has seen a substantial increase, highlighting both the versatility of global trade and the challenges in completely isolating a major energy supplier like Russia. It also underscores India’s pivotal role in global energy dynamics and its capacity to navigate the intricate geopolitics of energy resources.

Implications for Global Energy Dynamics

According to tanker-tracking data from Vortexa monitored by Bloomberg, the four-week average of refined fuel shipments from Russia fell to 3.34 million bpd in the four weeks to Jan 7, a decrease of -120,000 bpd from the prior week. This decrease in Russian crude oil exports is supportive of crude oil prices. Yet, the increase in indirect oil trade between Europe and Russia via India has significant implications for global energy dynamics. It underscores the resilience of global energy supply chains and the limitations of sanctions in deterring economic interactions in an interdependent world.