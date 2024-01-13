en English
Europe

How Europe Continues to Purchase Russian Oil Indirectly Amid Sanctions

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:51 pm EST
How Europe Continues to Purchase Russian Oil Indirectly Amid Sanctions

In the shadow of imposed sanctions over Russia’s incursion into Ukraine, Europe has reportedly ramped up the indirect purchase of Russian oil, with India playing a significant intermediary role. This complex web of trade, involving the buying of crude oil from Russia by India at discounted rates, its subsequent refining, and the onward selling of petroleum products to Europe, draws attention to the multi-layered challenges of enforcing international sanctions and the intricacies of global energy supply chains.

Unforeseen Effects of Sanctions

Sanctions are a tool to enforce international law and compliance, yet their effectiveness often leaves room for debate. In the current case, while Russia faces sanctions due to its actions in Ukraine, it continues to profit from its oil exports, albeit indirectly. The European nations, on the other hand, benefit from the lower prices offered through this indirect trade channel. These transactions do not directly violate the sanctions, as they involve refined petroleum products rather than crude oil. However, they do raise questions about the ethical implications of the sanctions regime and its actual impact.

India’s Role as an Intermediary

India has emerged as a crucial actor in this convoluted trade scenario, buying Russian crude oil at discounted prices, refining it, and then selling the refined petroleum products to Europe. This practice has seen a substantial increase, highlighting both the versatility of global trade and the challenges in completely isolating a major energy supplier like Russia. It also underscores India’s pivotal role in global energy dynamics and its capacity to navigate the intricate geopolitics of energy resources.

Implications for Global Energy Dynamics

According to tanker-tracking data from Vortexa monitored by Bloomberg, the four-week average of refined fuel shipments from Russia fell to 3.34 million bpd in the four weeks to Jan 7, a decrease of -120,000 bpd from the prior week. This decrease in Russian crude oil exports is supportive of crude oil prices. Yet, the increase in indirect oil trade between Europe and Russia via India has significant implications for global energy dynamics. It underscores the resilience of global energy supply chains and the limitations of sanctions in deterring economic interactions in an interdependent world.

Europe India Russia
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

