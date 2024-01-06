en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Russia

Holy Trinity Icon Joins Christmas Celebrations at Moscow’s Cathedral

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:44 am EST
Holy Trinity Icon Joins Christmas Celebrations at Moscow’s Cathedral

In a significant cultural and spiritual event, the revered Holy Trinity icon, a masterpiece crafted by the celebrated iconographer St. Andrey Rublev, has found a temporary home at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow. The icon, previously housed at the Grabar Art Conservation Center, reached the cathedral on January 5, 2024, just in time for the Christmas festivities.

A Sacred Journey

The Holy Trinity icon’s relocation is more than just a physical movement. It’s a journey rich in symbolic importance, marking an opportunity for the Russian Orthodox believers to visually engage with an artifact that has long been a source of inspiration and spiritual solace. The icon, a product of meticulous scientific study and preservation, was transported in a climate-controlled environment to maintain its integrity.

Under the Watchful Eyes of the Faithful

Upon reaching the cathedral, the icon was placed in a special kiosk, making it accessible to the multitude of believers during the holiday season. The presence of the Holy Trinity icon adds a profound layer to the Christmas celebrations, offering a tangible connection to the rich, ancient traditions of the Russian Orthodox Church.

A Service of Significance

The festive services at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior will be conducted by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia. His leadership in the presence of the Holy Trinity icon is expected to amplify the spiritual resonance of the Christmas celebrations, casting a divine light on the congregants. The momentous occasion will be broadcast by Channel One, allowing believers from all corners of Russia to partake in the spiritual experience, albeit virtually.

0
Russia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Russia

See more
3 hours ago
Explosive Incident Stirs Concerns for Rail Transport Safety in Russia's Urals Region
In the quiet expanse of Russia’s Urals region, a disquieting event reverberated through the air. A section of railroad near Nizhny Tagil was the scene of an incident characterized as a “bang,” according to news agencies TASS and RBC. The transport prosecutor’s office confirmed the occurrence, stirring concerns about the safety and security of rail
Explosive Incident Stirs Concerns for Rail Transport Safety in Russia's Urals Region
Russia's Missile Attack on Ukraine: Civilian Casualties and Infrastructure Damage
4 hours ago
Russia's Missile Attack on Ukraine: Civilian Casualties and Infrastructure Damage
Russia Unleashes Large-Scale Missile Offensive on Ukraine, Leading to Civilian Casualties
4 hours ago
Russia Unleashes Large-Scale Missile Offensive on Ukraine, Leading to Civilian Casualties
Escalated Assault: Russia's Widespread Missile and Drone Attack on Ukraine
3 hours ago
Escalated Assault: Russia's Widespread Missile and Drone Attack on Ukraine
Ukrainian Combat Medics' Perilous Task in the Shadow of War
3 hours ago
Ukrainian Combat Medics' Perilous Task in the Shadow of War
Russia Launches Large-Scale Missile Assault on Ukraine
4 hours ago
Russia Launches Large-Scale Missile Assault on Ukraine
Latest Headlines
World News
China's Unprecedented Progress in Anti-Corruption Drive Post-CPC National Congress
27 seconds
China's Unprecedented Progress in Anti-Corruption Drive Post-CPC National Congress
New Malta Transport Minister Chris Bonett Emphasizes Long-Term Solutions; E-Scooter Ban Uncertain
2 mins
New Malta Transport Minister Chris Bonett Emphasizes Long-Term Solutions; E-Scooter Ban Uncertain
Zimbabwean Cricketer Precious Marange Nominated for ICC Player of the Month Award
3 mins
Zimbabwean Cricketer Precious Marange Nominated for ICC Player of the Month Award
Tragic Death at Wattamolla Beach: Man Dies After Medical Episode
4 mins
Tragic Death at Wattamolla Beach: Man Dies After Medical Episode
Boxer Ryan Garcia's Rollercoaster Week: A Newborn Son and a Divorce Announcement
4 mins
Boxer Ryan Garcia's Rollercoaster Week: A Newborn Son and a Divorce Announcement
EJ Obiena's Olympic Dream: From Training Grounds to Golden Ambitions
4 mins
EJ Obiena's Olympic Dream: From Training Grounds to Golden Ambitions
Cleveland Browns Prioritize Health Over Outcome in Regular Season Finale
6 mins
Cleveland Browns Prioritize Health Over Outcome in Regular Season Finale
Sanders Investigates High Inhaler Costs, Targets Top Manufacturers
6 mins
Sanders Investigates High Inhaler Costs, Targets Top Manufacturers
Revival on the Racetrack: Evernham and Kauffman to Resurrect IROC Series
6 mins
Revival on the Racetrack: Evernham and Kauffman to Resurrect IROC Series
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
2 hours
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
5 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
5 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
7 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
7 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
7 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
7 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
8 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
8 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app