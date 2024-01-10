General Ben Hodges Warns of Potential Russian Attack on Baltic States, Criticizes Western Allies’ Support for Ukraine

General Ben Hodges, the erstwhile commander of the U.S. ground forces in Europe, has raised an alarm over the potential for Russia to launch an attack on the Baltic states, projecting a timeline of 3 to 8 years under certain circumstances. The tense situation in Ukraine was outlined by Hodges as perilous, a condition he attributes to the lack of adequate support from the U.S. and Germany.

Western Allies’ Failure in Ukraine

According to Hodges, the Western allies have fallen short in their commitment to assist Ukraine in triumphing over the conflict. He points out that despite its military superiority, Russia has only been able to seize control of a mere 18% of Ukraine, indicating significant Russian military losses. Hodges underscored the challenges Ukraine faces, which include the necessity to enhance its recruitment and mobilization system and to neutralize the Russian electronic warfare capabilities. Furthermore, he emphasized the requirement for longer-range precision weapons, such as ATACMS and Taurus missiles, to effectively target Russian military infrastructure.

Ukrainian Counteroffensive: A Multidomain Approach

Hodges offered his perspective on the Ukrainian counteroffensive, refraining from deeming it a failure despite the lack of desired outcomes on the battlefield. He argued that the counteroffensive spans multiple domains, including air, sea, land, special forces, and cyber, and chastised the West for not delivering necessary capabilities in a timely manner. While acknowledging Ukraine’s mistakes, such as initiating an attack without air support, he suggested that Ukraine needs a shift in its military culture to empower junior officers. Additionally, he advocated for bolstering Ukraine’s domestic defense industry, urging Western companies to establish operations within the country.

Russia’s Military Capabilities and Loopholes in Sanctions

In his assessment of Russia’s military capabilities, Hodges stated that Russia lacks the capacity to bring the war to a decisive end, aiming instead to prolong the conflict and inflict destruction until Western backing for Ukraine diminishes. He criticized the loopholes in the sanctions regime, pointing out that numerous corporations and nations, including those from the U.S., persist in doing business with Russia. Hodges called for more decisive measures to stymie support to Russia from countries like China and Iran.