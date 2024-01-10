en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Russia

General Ben Hodges Warns of Potential Russian Attack on Baltic States, Criticizes Western Allies’ Support for Ukraine

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:47 pm EST
General Ben Hodges Warns of Potential Russian Attack on Baltic States, Criticizes Western Allies’ Support for Ukraine

General Ben Hodges, the erstwhile commander of the U.S. ground forces in Europe, has raised an alarm over the potential for Russia to launch an attack on the Baltic states, projecting a timeline of 3 to 8 years under certain circumstances. The tense situation in Ukraine was outlined by Hodges as perilous, a condition he attributes to the lack of adequate support from the U.S. and Germany.

Western Allies’ Failure in Ukraine

According to Hodges, the Western allies have fallen short in their commitment to assist Ukraine in triumphing over the conflict. He points out that despite its military superiority, Russia has only been able to seize control of a mere 18% of Ukraine, indicating significant Russian military losses. Hodges underscored the challenges Ukraine faces, which include the necessity to enhance its recruitment and mobilization system and to neutralize the Russian electronic warfare capabilities. Furthermore, he emphasized the requirement for longer-range precision weapons, such as ATACMS and Taurus missiles, to effectively target Russian military infrastructure.

Ukrainian Counteroffensive: A Multidomain Approach

Hodges offered his perspective on the Ukrainian counteroffensive, refraining from deeming it a failure despite the lack of desired outcomes on the battlefield. He argued that the counteroffensive spans multiple domains, including air, sea, land, special forces, and cyber, and chastised the West for not delivering necessary capabilities in a timely manner. While acknowledging Ukraine’s mistakes, such as initiating an attack without air support, he suggested that Ukraine needs a shift in its military culture to empower junior officers. Additionally, he advocated for bolstering Ukraine’s domestic defense industry, urging Western companies to establish operations within the country.

Russia’s Military Capabilities and Loopholes in Sanctions

In his assessment of Russia’s military capabilities, Hodges stated that Russia lacks the capacity to bring the war to a decisive end, aiming instead to prolong the conflict and inflict destruction until Western backing for Ukraine diminishes. He criticized the loopholes in the sanctions regime, pointing out that numerous corporations and nations, including those from the U.S., persist in doing business with Russia. Hodges called for more decisive measures to stymie support to Russia from countries like China and Iran.

0
Russia Ukraine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Russia

See more
6 mins ago
Subway Classified as 'International Sponsor of War' by Ukrainian Agency
Ukraine’s National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has classified Subway, the American fast-food chain, as an ‘International Sponsor of War’. The designation comes in response to the company maintaining over 500 operational restaurants in Russia, which contribute substantial tax revenues to the Russian state. According to the NACP, Subway not only continues its business in
Subway Classified as 'International Sponsor of War' by Ukrainian Agency
Russian Naval Chief Highlights Threat Posed by U.S. Tomahawk-Equipped Ships
3 hours ago
Russian Naval Chief Highlights Threat Posed by U.S. Tomahawk-Equipped Ships
Alexei Navalny's Resilience: A 'Naked Party' Joke from Prison
4 hours ago
Alexei Navalny's Resilience: A 'Naked Party' Joke from Prison
Children of War: The Evacuation from Belgorod
6 mins ago
Children of War: The Evacuation from Belgorod
Historian Challenges Narrative of Putin's European Ambitions
15 mins ago
Historian Challenges Narrative of Putin's European Ambitions
Russian Oil Industry Defies Western Sanctions: A Tale of Resilience
17 mins ago
Russian Oil Industry Defies Western Sanctions: A Tale of Resilience
Latest Headlines
World News
Brazilian Man Faces Amputation Following Spider Bite Amid Accusations of Medical Negligence
41 seconds
Brazilian Man Faces Amputation Following Spider Bite Amid Accusations of Medical Negligence
Jim Harbaugh's Potential Move Back to the NFL: A Stirring Prospect
1 min
Jim Harbaugh's Potential Move Back to the NFL: A Stirring Prospect
Pat Cummins Assures Cam Bancroft: Selection Not Tainted by Sandpaper Scandal
2 mins
Pat Cummins Assures Cam Bancroft: Selection Not Tainted by Sandpaper Scandal
UST Junior Golden Spikers Break UE Junior Warriors' Undefeated Streak
2 mins
UST Junior Golden Spikers Break UE Junior Warriors' Undefeated Streak
Gina Spence Productions Expands Grief Services: A Beacon of Hope for Bermuda
2 mins
Gina Spence Productions Expands Grief Services: A Beacon of Hope for Bermuda
Unpacking the Health Benefits of Dates in Winter Diet
3 mins
Unpacking the Health Benefits of Dates in Winter Diet
Flint's Innovative Rx Kids Program: A Step Towards Ending Poverty
4 mins
Flint's Innovative Rx Kids Program: A Step Towards Ending Poverty
Barcelona Eyes Super Cup Semi-Final as Season's Turning Point
4 mins
Barcelona Eyes Super Cup Semi-Final as Season's Turning Point
HanesBrands Renews Exclusive Apparel Partnership with Georgia Tech, Plans to Expand Gold Apparel Line
5 mins
HanesBrands Renews Exclusive Apparel Partnership with Georgia Tech, Plans to Expand Gold Apparel Line
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
6 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
6 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
6 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
6 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app