Freshwater Plankton’s Survival Secret: Scientists Unearth Cryoprotective Role of DMSP

A groundbreaking research study led by Professor Kei Toda from Kumamoto University, in association with the Limnological Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, has shone a light on the cryoprotective role of dimethylsulfoniopropionate (DMSP) in freshwater phytoplankton. The study, which appeared in the November 24, 2023 edition of Communications Biology, was primarily centered around the freshwater algae Gymnodinium baicalense in Lake Baikal, Russia, a body of water renowned for being the planet’s clearest freshwater lake.

Tracing Phytoplankton and DMSP Concentrations

Since 2012, Professor Toda and his team have been meticulously monitoring the seasonal changes in phytoplankton and DMSP concentration, focusing especially on periods when the lake is covered in ice. DMSP has been established as a protective agent for marine phytoplankton against osmotic pressure in saline water. When it decomposes, it releases dimethyl sulfide (DMS), a compound involved in cloud formation and associated with the distinct smell of the sea.

The Role of DMSP in Freshwater Algae

However, in contrast to their marine counterparts, freshwater algae do not require osmolytes, thereby raising questions about DMSP’s purpose in such an environment. The research showed that Gymnodinium baicalense synthesizes DMSP and releases it into the water during the ice-melting season, with DMSP concentrations being higher on colder days. This implies that DMSP functions as a cryoprotectant, aiding the survival of freshwater plankton in freezing temperatures.

DMSP: A Cryoprotectant Despite Low Sulfate Concentrations

What is even more remarkable is that this occurs despite the significantly lower sulfate concentration in Lake Baikal compared to seawater. The findings of this study offer a fresh perspective on the role of algae-produced DMSP in various ecosystems and set the stage for more in-depth research on the subject.