Former Russian State Duma deputy, Ilya Ponomarev, now residing in Ukraine, faces a slew of grave charges brought forth by Russian authorities. The allegations include treason, participating in a terrorist organization, making public calls for terrorism, and actions that compromise Russian security. These developments were first reported by Russian state news agency, RIA Novosti, citing an anonymous source within law enforcement.

Rigorous Accusations and Legal Proceedings

The Federal Security Service's (FSB) Investigative Department has meticulously gathered materials that form the backbone of the charges against Ponomarev. The department has consolidated the cases into a unified legal proceeding. Some of the charges involve treason by siding with an enemy, participating in the activities of a Russia-designated terrorist organization, making public calls for terrorism, and activities aimed against Russia's security, via the internet.

Ponomarev’s Alleged Involvement with 'Russian Freedom Legion'

Ponomarev is alleged to have joined the 'Russian Freedom Legion' in Ukraine, an organization identified as a terrorist group and officially banned in Russia. He faces accusations of recruiting Russians to commit extremist and terrorist crimes within Russian territory and participating in initiatives orchestrated by pro-American forces during his exile.

Layers of Accusations and Potential Consequences

Ponomarev has also been added to the register of individuals performing the functions of a foreign agent, as well as the list of terrorists and extremists by Russian authorities. This legal action against Ponomarev unfolds amidst escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, reflecting Russia's hardline stance towards individuals it perceives as national security threats.