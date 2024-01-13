en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Foreign Affairs

Foreign Criminals to Serve in Russian Military? Tula Regional Duma Endorses Bill

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:09 am EST
Foreign Criminals to Serve in Russian Military? Tula Regional Duma Endorses Bill

In a move that signals Russia’s intent to bolster its military numbers amid the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, the Tula Regional Duma has greenlit a draft bill permitting foreign nationals with criminal records to serve in the Russian Armed Forces. This decision, unanimously backed in an extraordinary meeting, paves the way for the draft to be examined by the State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament.

Legislation Stripped of Crime Severity

The draft bill’s explanatory note fails to provide any differentiation concerning the gravity of the crimes committed by potential foreign inductees. This absence of discrimination between minor offenses and serious felonies raises questions about the lengths Russia is willing to go to augment its military presence in Ukraine.

Quelling Domestic Opposition

This initiative plays a crucial role in Russia’s broader strategy to rally foreign recruits to fortify its military efforts in Ukraine. Simultaneously, it seeks to quell domestic opposition to mobilization. This dual-purpose approach reflects the complexities Russia faces in maintaining its military numbers in Ukraine, while attempting to keep its internal socio-political landscape stable.

Path to Russian Citizenship

In a related move, Russian President Vladimir Putin recently signed a decree that offers foreign nationals serving in the Russian military the opportunity to pursue Russian citizenship. This legislation, coupled with the new draft bill, suggests a wider strategy to attract foreign recruits and retain them through the promise of citizenship.

The draft bill is aiming for an implementation deadline of March 1, creating a sense of urgency surrounding these new legislative measures. This urgency is further underscored by warnings from Ukrainian officials that Russia may initiate a full mobilization following the 2024 Russian presidential election.

0
Foreign Affairs Military Russia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Foreign Affairs

See more
6 hours ago
Pakistan's Experience with Foreign Aid: A Sobering Study
In ‘Pawned States,’ renowned scholar Didac Queralt critically evaluates the repercussions of dependency on foreign credit among developing nations. As the discourse around this subject intensifies, a particular spotlight has been cast on Pakistan’s tryst with foreign aid. A forthcoming study from the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) scrutinizes Pakistan’s financial assistance from overseas
Pakistan's Experience with Foreign Aid: A Sobering Study
Chinese Embassy in PNG Raises Concerns Amidst Riot-Induced Attacks on Businesses
2 days ago
Chinese Embassy in PNG Raises Concerns Amidst Riot-Induced Attacks on Businesses
Somalia's President Concludes Official State Visit to Eritrea
2 days ago
Somalia's President Concludes Official State Visit to Eritrea
DPRK and Cuban Officials Meet to Strengthen Bilateral Relations and Solidarity
14 hours ago
DPRK and Cuban Officials Meet to Strengthen Bilateral Relations and Solidarity
Djibouti Declines to Join US-led Naval Coalition in Red Sea
2 days ago
Djibouti Declines to Join US-led Naval Coalition in Red Sea
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
2 days ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
Latest Headlines
World News
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Rally and January 8th Statement
5 seconds
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Rally and January 8th Statement
India's Opposition Parties Facing Challenges in Forming United Front
5 seconds
India's Opposition Parties Facing Challenges in Forming United Front
Emanuele Gaudiano Dominates Second Day of Doha Equestrian Championship
16 seconds
Emanuele Gaudiano Dominates Second Day of Doha Equestrian Championship
Malta's Nationalist Party Fails to Submit Donation Reports and Accounts for Two Years
17 seconds
Malta's Nationalist Party Fails to Submit Donation Reports and Accounts for Two Years
Naledi Pandor's Solidarity with Palestine – A Symbol of South Africa's Longstanding Support
32 seconds
Naledi Pandor's Solidarity with Palestine – A Symbol of South Africa's Longstanding Support
India's Drug Regulator Conditionally Approves Production and Sale of Controversial FDC Drugs
1 min
India's Drug Regulator Conditionally Approves Production and Sale of Controversial FDC Drugs
Sharad Pawar's Participation in India Bloc Meeting: A Shifting Political Landscape
1 min
Sharad Pawar's Participation in India Bloc Meeting: A Shifting Political Landscape
Kiefer Ravena: A Leader Among Filipino Basketball Imports in Japan
1 min
Kiefer Ravena: A Leader Among Filipino Basketball Imports in Japan
Perfection Fresh Teams Up With Sesame Street for Healthy Eating Campaign
2 mins
Perfection Fresh Teams Up With Sesame Street for Healthy Eating Campaign
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app