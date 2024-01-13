Foreign Criminals to Serve in Russian Military? Tula Regional Duma Endorses Bill

In a move that signals Russia’s intent to bolster its military numbers amid the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, the Tula Regional Duma has greenlit a draft bill permitting foreign nationals with criminal records to serve in the Russian Armed Forces. This decision, unanimously backed in an extraordinary meeting, paves the way for the draft to be examined by the State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament.

Legislation Stripped of Crime Severity

The draft bill’s explanatory note fails to provide any differentiation concerning the gravity of the crimes committed by potential foreign inductees. This absence of discrimination between minor offenses and serious felonies raises questions about the lengths Russia is willing to go to augment its military presence in Ukraine.

Quelling Domestic Opposition

This initiative plays a crucial role in Russia’s broader strategy to rally foreign recruits to fortify its military efforts in Ukraine. Simultaneously, it seeks to quell domestic opposition to mobilization. This dual-purpose approach reflects the complexities Russia faces in maintaining its military numbers in Ukraine, while attempting to keep its internal socio-political landscape stable.

Path to Russian Citizenship

In a related move, Russian President Vladimir Putin recently signed a decree that offers foreign nationals serving in the Russian military the opportunity to pursue Russian citizenship. This legislation, coupled with the new draft bill, suggests a wider strategy to attract foreign recruits and retain them through the promise of citizenship.

The draft bill is aiming for an implementation deadline of March 1, creating a sense of urgency surrounding these new legislative measures. This urgency is further underscored by warnings from Ukrainian officials that Russia may initiate a full mobilization following the 2024 Russian presidential election.