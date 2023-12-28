en English
Russia

Forced Separation of Ukrainian Children: A Covert Genocide

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:53 am EST
Forced Separation of Ukrainian Children: A Covert Genocide

Since the onset of the war in Ukraine, a nefarious and systematic strategy by Russian authorities has resulted in thousands of Ukrainian children being forcibly separated from their parents. Under the pretext of rescuing children from war zones, Russia has relocated them from Ukrainian orphanages and schools, with an aim to convert them into subservient Russian subjects.

Unveiling the Russian Strategy

The narratives of these young Ukrainians, some as tender as 11, tell tales of wounds, orphanhood, and abandonment after their parents were detained. The International Criminal Court has issued a secret arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his children’s rights commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova, for war crimes. The forceful transfer of children is deemed an act of genocide under the Geneva Convention.

Unmasking the ‘Humanitarian Assistance’

Despite the grave nature of these actions, Putin and Lvova-Belova have publicly depicted the transfers as humanitarian aid. Maria Lvova-Belova reported that over 700,000 Ukrainian children have been moved to Russia since the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. The narrative spun by Lvova-Belova claims that the majority of these children arrived in Russia accompanied by parents and relatives.

Children’s Rights: A Grave Breach

At least 6,000 children have been relocated to camps in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine and Russia for political reeducation. These children have been held captive in 43 identified camps and facilities, some located thousands of kilometers away from their homes. The youngest child identified was just 4 months old, and some camps even provided military training to children as young as 14. The State Department termed it a grave breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention and demanded Russia immediately halt forced transfers and deportations.

The plight of these children has contributed to a broader understanding of the issue. Ukrainian authorities have confirmed over 19,000 such cases of child transfers to Russia or Russian-controlled territories. Thanks to organizations like Save Ukraine and SOS Children’s Villages Ukraine, 387 children have been located and returned to their families.

