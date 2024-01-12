Forced Passportization in Ukraine: A Cold Winter’s Bargain

In the depths of a harsh winter, the residents of occupied Kherson Oblast in Ukraine find themselves grappling with a stark choice. Moscow-installed authorities are offering coal subsidies for heating, but there’s a catch – they are only available to those who accept Russian citizenship. This is the latest ploy in a broader Russian strategy known as ‘forced passportization,’ aimed at changing the demographic composition of occupied territories.

Forced Passportization: A Strategy of Coercion

The strategy is simple yet insidious: incentivizing the adoption of Russian passports while simultaneously threatening those who resist with deportation or forced conscription into the Russian military. The situation is exacerbated by the lack of power supply in multiple settlements within Kherson Oblast, where freezing temperatures increase the demand for coal.

The Battlefield: On the Ground Reality

Despite significant military advances made by Ukraine’s Armed Forces, which liberated Kherson and other areas in a counteroffensive in fall 2022, the east bank of the Dnipro River remains under Russian control. This terrain has witnessed some positional gains by Ukrainian forces through cross-river raids since February.

The Russian Perspective: A Numbers Game

From the Russian standpoint, the strategy seems to be working. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated in May of the previous year that approximately 1.5 million Ukrainians in occupied areas had received Russian passports in the last nine months.

Respite for Forced Citizens: Ukraine’s Stance

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets indicated a ray of hope for these forced citizens. He stated that Ukrainians forced to acquire Russian citizenship under occupation would not face penalties from Ukrainian authorities after the conflict, a stance that seeks to mitigate the fear and uncertainty faced by the residents of the occupied territories.