Finland Extends Border Closure with Russia as Congo River Flooding Claims Lives

In a significant move amid escalating geopolitical tensions, Finland has announced an extension of its border closure with Russia. The decision, driven by concerns over asylum seekers' surge supposedly orchestrated by Moscow, will see the Finnish-Russian border remain sealed until February 11. Finland's stand on the issue remains firm, as the northern European nation braces itself for a potential exacerbation of the immigration crisis.

Border Closure Extension: A Preventative Measure

The development comes in the wake of an unexpected influx of over 300 asylum seekers crossing into Finland within two days, following a brief border reopening in December. The Finnish government perceives this surge as a security threat and a deliberate act by Moscow, an accusation Russia adamantly denies. The border, initially closed to curb the inflow of roughly 900 asylum seekers in November, was set for reopening on January 15. However, the Finnish Ministry of Interior views a significant threat of the influx restarting and potentially expanding, necessitating the extension of the border closure.

Finland's Struggle and Russia's Denial

Finland, grappling with the sudden rise in asylum seekers, has accused Moscow of orchestrating the migration crisis. The country's officials, including Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Sari Essayah, have voiced concerns about the situation's impact on national security and the calm along the border. Despite multiple reopening attempts, the Finnish government remains steadfast in its decision to keep the border closed, citing the risk of continued activities from Russia. However, Moscow refutes these claims, denying any hand in the escalating migrant crisis on the Finnish-Russian border.

