Russia

Ex-US General Warns of Russian Aggression, Criticizes Western Support for Ukraine

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:47 pm EST
In an interview that could reshape western perceptions of the ongoing conflict in the East, General Ben Hodges, former commander of US ground forces in Europe, warned against underestimating Russia’s potential for aggression towards the Baltic states. He suggested that, given certain circumstances, Moscow could be capable of such a move within a span of 3 to 8 years. Hodges’ statements come amidst increasing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, and his words carry a weight that cannot be ignored.

Ukraine’s Struggle and the Need for Western Support

Hodges expressed unequivocal concern over the situation in Ukraine. He criticized the United States and Germany, asserting that their lack of sufficient support has exacerbated the suffering of the Ukrainian people. The General highlighted the pressing need for Ukraine to bolster its recruitment, mobilization, and capabilities against Russian electronic warfare. He further underlined the urgency of the West providing Ukraine with long-range precision weapons to counter the Russian threat.

The Ukrainian Counteroffensive: A Multidimensional Effort

Commenting on the recent Ukrainian counteroffensive, Hodges explained that, despite falling short of their desired objectives on the ground, the operation held multiple dimensions, including air, sea, special forces, and cyber. He pointed a finger at the West for its delayed decisions and inadequate support, arguing that this has given Russia precious time to strengthen its defenses. The General also acknowledged Ukrainian missteps in the counteroffive, such as attacking without air superiority and the lack of necessary equipment.

The Challenges Ahead for Ukraine and the West

Hodges also addressed the hurdles Ukraine faces in transforming its military culture and developing its defense industry, urging Western companies to lend their support. Speaking on Russia’s military capabilities, Hodges stated that Russia’s strategy is to prolong the conflict and exhaust Western support for Ukraine. He denounced the loopholes in sanctions against Russia, criticized the support Russia has received from China and Iran, and called for a stronger political will from the West to confront these formidable challenges.

Russia Ukraine
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

