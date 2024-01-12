Ex-Gazprombank VP under Arrest Warrant for Joining Ukrainian Military

In a startling development, the Russian Interior Ministry has issued an arrest warrant for Igor Volobuyev, a former executive of Gazprombank, who has joined the Ukrainian military forces in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Born in Ukraine in 1971, Volobuyev navigated his career path through Moscow’s corridors of power, holding prominent positions at Gazprom, including chief spokesman and later vice president for industrial asset development at Gazprombank until his exit in 2022.

From Boardroom to Battlefield

In response to the February 2022 invasion, Volobuyev returned to his native soil and later announced his enlistment in the Freedom of Russia Legion, a unit set on helping establish a democratic Russia. His decision to trade the boardroom for the battlefield has drawn international attention, further escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Recognition and Retaliation

For his military service with the Ukrainian forces, Volobuyev was accorded the Golden Cross, a testament to his successful completion of combat missions. However, his accolades abroad have been met with stern actions at home. The Russian Interior Ministry’s warrant for his arrest has been issued, but the specific crime he is being charged with remains undisclosed in their online database.

Labelling Dissent

In October, Volobuyev was labeled a “foreign agent” by the Russian Justice Ministry, a term often wielded by the Russian government to mark individuals or organizations they perceive to be counteracting Russian interests. This label further exemplifies the escalating political pressure within Russia, with the government increasingly targeting individuals who express dissent or align with international criticism of its policies.