Evacuation of Belgorod Residents Amidst Ukrainian Missile Attacks

Evacuation Commenced Amidst Persistent Attacks

In light of repeated Ukrainian assaults, Russian authorities have begun the evacuation of residents from the border town of Belgorod. The town, home to approximately 350,000 individuals, has been the target of almost daily Ukrainian attacks over the past two weeks. The most severe of these occurred on December 30, 2023, when the central area of the town was hit by missiles, causing the deaths of 25 residents, including four children, and leaving over 100 injured.

Accusations and Tensions Rise

While Russia accuses Ukraine of these assaults, Ukraine maintains that their targets were strictly military infrastructure, citing the ‘incompetent work of Russian air defense’ as the cause for civilian casualties. These exchanges have escalated tensions between the two nations, with both continuing to engage in military actions and trade accusations.

Relief Efforts Underway

With the situation remaining critical, around 300 residents have already been evacuated to temporary shelter centers in neighboring districts. Further plans are underway to move children from Belgorod Oblast to safer regions following the alleged missile attacks. The regional authorities are working tirelessly to ensure the safety of their residents, with relief efforts and evacuation plans being constantly updated in response to the escalating situation.

