Eurovision Star Manizha Voices Concern Over Migrant Backlash Post Moscow Terror Attack

In the wake of a devastating terror incident at Crocus City Hall, Russia's relationship with its migrant communities, particularly those from Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, has come under intense scrutiny. Manizha Sanghin, a renowned Tajik singer and Eurovision contestant, has publicly expressed her anxiety over the potential for heightened xenophobia and racism towards migrants in Russia, highlighting a complex socio-political issue that resonates deeply within the country's diverse society.

Immediate Aftermath and Community Impact

Following the attack, eight individuals were detained, with the majority being of Tajik origin, sparking a wave of racially motivated incidents against migrants. From assaults to arson threats, the migrant community, especially Tajiks, experienced a palpable increase in hostility. Reports of evictions and discrimination became more frequent, with one Tajik resident sharing his sudden eviction experience, underscoring the precarious situation for migrants in Moscow. The Tajik and Kyrgyz embassies have since issued advisories urging caution among their citizens, reflecting the tense atmosphere and the fear of a broader xenophobic backlash.

Russia's Migrant Dilemma

Russia's economic landscape is heavily reliant on migrant labor, particularly from Central Asian countries like Tajikistan,