European XFEL Advances in Free-Electron Laser Technology with Superconducting Undulators

The Hamburg-based international research facility, European XFEL, is making significant strides to enhance its free-electron laser technology. Undulators, key elements of free-electron lasers, generate bright light and laser-like radiation by guiding high-speed electrons through a magnetic slalom. In a quest to integrate superconducting undulators into the facility, the Undulator Systems Group at European XFEL has joined forces with the Deutsches Elektronen-Synchrotron (DESY).

Superconducting Undulator Module: A Step Forward

Contracted for the development of a pre-series superconducting undulator module, named S-PRESSO, Bilfinger Noell GmbH is playing a pivotal role in this ambitious project. The S-PRESSO module consists of two coil pairs and a phase shifter. A mock-up superconducting coil, designed and built by Bilfinger Noell GmbH, underwent testing at the Karlsruhe Institute for Technology, where it yielded a magnetic field strength of 2 Tesla, a groundbreaking record for such devices.

Implications for Research and Application

These technological advancements aim to enable lasing at short wavelengths and high photon energies exceeding 50 keV, thus paving the way for research into fast and non-reproducible processes, biomolecules, drugs, solid materials, quantum states, and high energy density science. It also extends to applications in technological processes such as welding and battery research.

A Unique Advantage: European XFEL

European XFEL distinguishes itself with its ability to generate 27,000 X-ray laser flashes per second, with a luminosity a billion times higher than conventional X-ray sources. This extraordinary capability opens doors to unparalleled research opportunities. The organization enjoys the support of 12 nations, with Germany and Russia being the primary contributors to its funding.