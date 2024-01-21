Europe's landscape turned tumultuous as storm Isha prompted Amsterdam's Schiphol airport to cancel dozens of Monday's flights, disrupting the travel plans of countless passengers. The storm, characterized by furious 80mph winds, triggered 97 flood warnings across the UK and Europe, and led British Airways to cancel 12 flights to and from London Heathrow. Ireland, feeling the brunt as well, issued a Status Red wind warning, signifying the potential danger to life and damage to homes and buildings.

Impact beyond Borders

While the storm's immediate impact was evident, the ripple effects reached Russia, Turkey, and Colombia. State-run RIA news agency reported that Western nations could incur substantial financial losses if they decide to confiscate frozen Russian assets to assist Ukraine's reconstruction. This move could potentially provoke Russian retaliation. In Turkey, maritime traffic in the Bosphorus Strait was temporarily brought to a standstill due to an anchor failure on a ship. The strait was expected to reopen for northbound vessels shortly.

Unexpected Moves and Reactions

Colombia's financial situation took an unexpected turn when S&P Global Ratings revised its credit outlook to negative, a decision that took Wall Street banks and investors by surprise. The move was deemed inconsistent with the country's economic indicators. Meanwhile, a medical emergency flight from Thailand's Utapao Airport to Moscow experienced an incident involving a Dassault Aviation Falcon 10 jet.

Tensions and Disruptions in Eastern Europe

In a more violent turn of events, Ukrainian forces were accused of shelling a populated area with shops and a market, leading to civilian casualties as evidenced in images from the scene. Novatek, Russia's largest liquefied natural gas producer, had to suspend operations at a Baltic Sea terminal after a fire, suspected to be the result of a Ukrainian drone attack, broke out. In Poland, President Andrzej Duda voiced his criticism against the European Commission for withholding EU funds in an attempt to influence Poland's government. Despite the criticism, Duda expressed willingness to negotiate changes in the justice system.

Amidst these developments, NATO launched its largest exercise since the Cold War, involving 90,000 troops from various nations. Russia's ambassador to Switzerland, seemingly unimpressed, dismissed the idea of hosting peace talks on Ukraine in Switzerland as futile.