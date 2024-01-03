en English
Business

EU Sanctions Russia’s Largest Diamond Producer Alrosa Amid Escalating Tensions

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:12 am EST
In a significant move against Russia, the European Union (EU) announced on January 3rd the addition of Alrosa, the world’s largest diamond producer, and its CEO Pavel Alekseevich Marinychev, to its sanctions list. This decision is a part of the 12th package of restrictive measures that the EU has implemented against Russia, following its invasion of Ukraine.

EU’s Stance Against Russian Aggression

The inclusion of Alrosa in the sanctions is in alignment with a diamond ban previously introduced by the EU. This strategic move is a part of an ongoing effort to isolate Russia economically in response to its military actions. The EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell publicized the sanctions through a social media platform. Alrosa, headquartered in Moscow, and responsible for over 90% of all Russian diamond production, has not yet responded to this development.

Global Support to Ukraine

The EU’s action is in coordination with the Group of Seven (G7) countries, which had announced a similar prohibition in December. This coordinated effort aims at depriving Russia of an important revenue source, thereby supporting Ukraine and its people in the face of Russian aggression. Consequently, these restrictive measures now apply to almost 1,950 individuals and entities, with those designated subject to an asset freeze and EU citizens and companies being forbidden from making funds available to them.

Impact on Russia’s Diamond Industry

Alrosa, owned by the Russian state and accounting for a significant portion of its diamond production, stands to be severely impacted by these sanctions. The diamond ban, being part of an internationally coordinated effort, is expected to hit Russia’s revenue source hard, given the country’s significant reliance on diamond exports. The world watches as these economic sanctions unfold, with the larger implications on Russia’s economy and its global standing yet to be seen.

Business Conflict & Defence Europe Russia
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

