Business

EU Includes Diamond Mining Giant Alrosa in Sanctions List

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:21 am EST
EU Includes Diamond Mining Giant Alrosa in Sanctions List

The European Union (EU) has broadened its sanctions against Russia, making a decisive move by placing the world’s largest diamond-mining company, Alrosa, and its CEO on its prohibitive list. This decision, part of the EU’s 12th package of sanctions, signifies an intensification of the EU’s actions against Russian entities in response to persistent geopolitical tensions.

EU’s Diamond Ban

The inclusion of Alrosa in the sanctions list aligns with the EU’s previously introduced diamond ban, part of a concerted G7 effort to develop an internationally coordinated diamond prohibition. This ban aims to starve Russia of a significant revenue source. The sanctions now apply to nearly 1,950 individuals and entities, imposing asset freezes and travel bans.

Effective from January 1, 2024, the EU embargo prohibits the direct or indirect import, purchase, or transfer of diamonds from Russia. Furthermore, the ban extends to Russian diamonds processed in third countries from March 1 to September 1, 2024. This move is a significant blow to the Kremlin, as the export of diamonds and polished diamonds contributes 4 billion euros annually to its coffers.

Alrosa’s Role

The US Treasury Department alleges that the state-owned Alrosa has been aiding Putin in financing his war, with its ties to the Kremlin being indisputable. Alrosa mines diamonds in eastern Russia and sells them to Europe. The company has also been linked to financing a Russian Navy submarine, equipped with cruise missiles that have been striking Ukrainian cities.

Pavel Alekseevich Marinychev, the CEO of Alrosa, has also been added to the EU’s sanctions list. Alrosa, a state-owned company operating in Russia, specializes in the exploration, mining, manufacture, and sale of diamonds. It also has a long-standing partnership with the Russian Armed Forces, sponsoring a Russian Navy submarine since 1997.

Further Implications

In addition to the diamond ban, the EU has introduced a ‘no Russia clause’ necessitating the contractual prohibition of re-exporting sensitive goods and technology to Russia. The EU is also striving to enforce the price cap on oil more effectively. Moscow is estimated to earn between $4-$5 million annually from the diamond trade, which it uses to fund its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

As the EU and US outline plans for sanctions against the Alrosa diamond company, the repercussions on the global diamond market are yet to be seen. The sanctions and the diamond ban are clear demonstrations of the EU’s unyielding support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and its resolute condemnation of Russia’s aggressive actions.

Business Russia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

