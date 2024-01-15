en English
International Relations

Escalation in Ukraine: Russia Launches Widespread Missile Attack

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:54 pm EST
Repercussions of the Missile Strike

In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict, Russia launched a widespread missile attack across various regions in Ukraine. This assault forms part of a series of aggressive military actions by Russia, which has been embroiled in a war with Ukraine since 2014, with a notable intensification following the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Repercussions of the Missile Strike

Residents of Dnipro commemorated the anniversary of a Russian missile assault on an apartment building, which claimed the lives of 46 civilians, including six children. Furthermore, Russia unveiled its fearsome hypersonic missile prowess in Ukraine, leaving five injured. Air defenses intercepted Russian missiles in at least five regions across Ukraine, marking a significant development in Ukraine’s electronic warfare capabilities. The Institute for the Study of War views this as part of a broader tactical and technological race between long-range strike and air defense capabilities.

International Response and Support

In response to the ongoing aggression, and as part of the quest for conflict resolution, Mustafa Dzhemilev, also known as Mustafa Umerov, proposed the establishment of an international working group. This proposition, made during the Peace Formula meeting in Davos, Switzerland, aims to facilitate the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory. The UK has pledged to send the largest number of military drones to Ukraine, and top foreign policy advisers from Western countries are convening to advance Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s peace formula.

Looking Forward: Peace and Diplomacy

The creation of an international working group would involve diplomatic efforts and negotiations to address the complex geopolitical situation and explore avenues for de-escalation. However, peace in Ukraine is not expected until at least May 2025, and constructive discussion at Davos on ending the conflict is currently improbable, as no Russian delegation will be in attendance. Nevertheless, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky affirmed that Kyiv would continue working with its European partners to ensure the country’s security and NATO membership.

International Relations Russia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

