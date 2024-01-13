en English
Russia

Escalation in Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Russian Strikes Target Ukrainian Military-Industrial Complex

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:47 am EST
Escalation in Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Russian Strikes Target Ukrainian Military-Industrial Complex

Strikes on the Ukrainian military-industrial complex have been reported by Russia, marking another escalation in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia that began with Russia’s invasion in February 2022. The military-industrial complex is a strategic target for Russian forces as it houses facilities integral to Ukraine’s defense capabilities, including the production and repair of military equipment.

Russia’s Intensified Attacks

Recent weeks have seen Russian forces bombarding numerous Ukrainian military installations, including air bases. According to Col. Ants Kiviselg, commander of the Estonian Defense Forces’ (EDF) intelligence center, this highlights Russia’s concern over the presence of F-16 fighters in Ukraine’s arsenal. Kiviselg anticipates more significant Russian missile attacks on the horizon.

Targeting Key Military Infrastructure

Russian forces are actively employing long-range bombers and Kalibr missiles to strike Ukrainian military, defense industry, and infrastructure sites. Avdiivka is the primary target for Russian forces, with major battles ongoing in and around the town. The Ukrainian Armed Forces maintain a bridgehead across the Dnipro River, despite continued indirect fire and infantry attacks from Russian forces.

Humanitarian Crisis and International Concerns

These strikes on the military-industrial complex exacerbate an already tense situation in the region. They signify part of a broader military operation by Russia in Ukraine, causing significant loss of life, triggering a humanitarian crisis, and leading to widespread destruction across Ukraine. The international community has expressed grave concern over the conflict and the continued hostilities focused on undermining Ukraine’s military strength.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

