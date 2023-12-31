en English
Conflict & Defence

Escalation in Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Ukrainian Strikes on Belgorod Result in Fatalities

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:09 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 11:19 am EST
Escalation in Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Ukrainian Strikes on Belgorod Result in Fatalities

In a recent surge of violence in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Ukrainian strikes on the Russian city of Belgorod led to the death of over a dozen individuals. The Russian emergencies ministry reported that the strike resulted in at least 18 fatalities and numerous injuries, with children among the victims. The Russian defense ministry retorted that the strike will ‘not go unpunished.’

UN Security Council Convenes Amid Rising Tensions

Following the Belgorod incident, a UN Security Council meeting was convened in New York to discuss the situation. This strike came on the heels of Russian missile attacks on various Ukrainian cities, killing at least 39 people and causing extensive injuries and damage. The northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv also experienced fresh strikes with additional casualties. The Russian military, conducting ongoing strikes in Ukraine, claims to have successfully hit military targets.

Global Response to the Escalating Conflict

In response to the intensifying conflict, the United Nations called for an immediate cessation of attacks. Both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are scheduled to deliver New Year’s Eve speeches. Amid these tensions, Russia’s foreign ministry accused the United States and Britain of encouraging the Kyiv regime to carry out terrorist acts through their continued support and arms deliveries to Ukraine. However, the US and UK remain committed to supporting Ukraine, with the US urging Congress to approve new aid and the UK sending additional air-defense missiles.

NATO Reaffirms Solidarity with Poland

NATO has also reaffirmed its solidarity with Poland after a Russian missile briefly entered Polish airspace. As the world ushers in a new year, the escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to dominate global headlines, with the international community closely monitoring the situation and urging for peace and stability in the region.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

