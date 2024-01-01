en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Russia

Escalation in Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Ukrainian Strikes on Belgorod Claim Civilian Lives

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:48 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:40 am EST
Escalation in Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Ukrainian Strikes on Belgorod Claim Civilian Lives

In a seismic escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the Ukrainian military launched missile and rocket attacks on the Russian city of Belgorod, resulting in significant civilian casualties. The strikes reportedly claimed over a dozen lives, including at least two children, and left approximately 111 individuals injured. The Russian emergencies ministry confirmed the incident, which occurred in close proximity to the Ukrainian border.

Retaliation to Russian Assaults

The Ukrainian strikes on Belgorod were seen as a retaliatory response to Russian missile attacks on several Ukrainian cities. These strikes took the lives of at least 39 individuals, leaving dozens more wounded. The severity of the Russian assault was underscored by the fact that targets included schools, a maternity hospital, and residential areas. Such indiscriminate targeting of civilian infrastructure led to international condemnation.

(Also Read: U.S. Commits $250 Million in Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict)

Global Reactions to the Escalation

The United Nations, expressing deep concern over the surge in violence, has condemned the attacks on both sides, calling for an immediate halt to the hostilities. The UN Security Council convened a special meeting to discuss the unfolding situation. As the conflict nears its second anniversary, it continues to resonate on the global stage, prompting responses from world leaders. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were expected to address the issue in their New Year’s Eve speeches.

(Also Read: Ukraine, Hungary Leaders to Meet: A New Chapter in European Integration?)

Accusations and Appeals for Support

The United States and the United Kingdom, long-time supporters of Ukraine, faced accusations from Russia’s foreign ministry of inciting Ukraine to carry out ‘terrorist actions’ by supplying arms. Despite the escalating violence, Ukraine continues to seek military aid from its Western allies. In a push to secure this support, US President Joe Biden has urged Congress to approve new aid, while the UK has pledged additional air-defence missiles to Ukraine.

Read More

0
Russia Ukraine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Russian Forces in Ukraine Use North Korean Artillery: A Troubling Connection

By BNN Correspondents

Russia Announces Presidency Motto for BRICS 2024 Amidst Economic Stability and Conflict

By Safak Costu

Tsunami Threat Warning Issued in Vladivostok Following Japanese Earthquake

By Safak Costu

India's Russian Oil Imports Plunge Amid Sanctions

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tsunami Warning Issued for Russian Island Sakhalin Following Major Ear ...
@Japan · 1 hour
Tsunami Warning Issued for Russian Island Sakhalin Following Major Ear ...
heart comment 0
Tsunami Alert Issued for North Korea and Russia’s Far East Following Underwater Seismic Event

By BNN Correspondents

Tsunami Alert Issued for North Korea and Russia's Far East Following Underwater Seismic Event
Escalating Tensions: Deadly Strikes Ignite Russia-Ukraine Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Escalating Tensions: Deadly Strikes Ignite Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Escalation in Violence: Belgorod Attack Spurs Retaliatory Strikes

By BNN Correspondents

Escalation in Violence: Belgorod Attack Spurs Retaliatory Strikes
Behind the Scenes: The Vital Role of Russian Aerospace Forces’ Search and Rescue

By BNN Correspondents

Behind the Scenes: The Vital Role of Russian Aerospace Forces' Search and Rescue
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India
5 mins
Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India
Punjab CM Naqvi Unveils 36 Upgraded Police Stations, Announces Fee Freeze for New Driving Licenses
7 mins
Punjab CM Naqvi Unveils 36 Upgraded Police Stations, Announces Fee Freeze for New Driving Licenses
Ravish Kumar: A Beacon of Truth in the Maelstrom of Disinformation
7 mins
Ravish Kumar: A Beacon of Truth in the Maelstrom of Disinformation
ZESCO United's Tactical Superiority on Display as They Extend Lead in FAZ Super League
7 mins
ZESCO United's Tactical Superiority on Display as They Extend Lead in FAZ Super League
COVID-19: The Potential Precursor to a Global Lung Fibrosis Pandemic
9 mins
COVID-19: The Potential Precursor to a Global Lung Fibrosis Pandemic
Parkinson's Drop-In Cafes: A Beacon of Hope in Northern Ireland
11 mins
Parkinson's Drop-In Cafes: A Beacon of Hope in Northern Ireland
Sheila Jones: The Forgotten Pioneer in PKU Treatment
11 mins
Sheila Jones: The Forgotten Pioneer in PKU Treatment
WMR: A Potential Predictor of Long-term Outcomes in NSTEMI Patients, Study Suggests
11 mins
WMR: A Potential Predictor of Long-term Outcomes in NSTEMI Patients, Study Suggests
Casper Ruud's Stellar Performance Leads Norway to Victory at United Cup
12 mins
Casper Ruud's Stellar Performance Leads Norway to Victory at United Cup
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
32 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
36 mins
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
54 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
1 hour
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
1 hour
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
1 hour
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
1 hour
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
1 hour
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
1 hour
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app