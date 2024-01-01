en English
Russia

Escalation in Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Ukrainian Strike on Belgorod Triggers Russian Retaliation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:33 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 9:04 am EST
On the precipice of a new year, the relentless conflict between Russia and Ukraine has witnessed a deadly crescendo. The Ukrainian strike on Belgorod, a Russian city, has reportedly claimed more than 18 lives and left over a hundred injured, triggering a grim warning from Russia’s defence ministry that the act ‘will not go unpunished’. This attack comes on the heels of an onslaught by Russia, which resulted in the tragic demise of 39 Ukrainians in various cities.

Russian Retaliation

In response to Ukraine’s attack, Russia launched a drone assault on Ukraine, an attack that left 24 people dead. The Ukrainian Air Force managed to intercept and shoot down 21 of the 49 drones deployed by Russia. The Russian retaliation also extended to the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, causing substantial damage to buildings and injuring civilians. Russian troops further shelled the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, causing more casualties.

International Reactions

These escalating hostilities have drawn strong reactions from the international community. The United Nations has called for an immediate cessation of the attacks, and NATO has expressed solidarity with Poland, which experienced a brief incursion of a Russian missile into its airspace. The United States and Britain have pledged their continued military support to Ukraine, with the US urging Congress to approve new aid and the UK committing additional air-defence missiles.

Accusations and Denials

Amid the ongoing chaos, Russia’s foreign ministry has accused the United States and Britain of inciting Ukraine into ‘terrorist actions’ through their support and arms deliveries. Ukrainian authorities have not responded to these accusations. Both Russia and Ukraine deny intentionally targeting civilians, but the fallout from their actions suggests otherwise. As the conflict nears its second anniversary in February, the leaders of both nations, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, are preparing to deliver New Year’s Eve addresses.

Russia Ukraine
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

