Russia

Escalation in Hostilities: Wave of Russian Missile Strikes Wreak Havoc in Ukraine

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:38 am EST
Escalation in Hostilities: Wave of Russian Missile Strikes Wreak Havoc in Ukraine

In one of the deadliest onslaughts since the inception of the war, a wave of Russian missile strikes has claimed the lives of at least 12 Ukrainian civilians and left 75 wounded. This recent attack, primarily involving hypersonic, ballistic, and cruise missiles, along with kamikaze drones, targeted an array of Ukrainian cities, namely Kyiv, Kharkiv, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, and Odesa.

Unprecedented Scale of Attack

An unforeseen level of aggression marked the assault, which Ukrainian air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat characterized as ‘massive.’ The sheer scope of the attack was evident in the unprecedented number of targets displayed on their monitors during the onslaught. Despite intercepting and downing a significant number of missiles, the debris resulted in fires and widespread power outages.

Devastation to Critical Infrastructure

The extensive damage to critical infrastructure, including a school and a maternity hospital, underscores the severity of the strikes. Even though the full extent of the damage in Dnipro and other cities remains undisclosed, the magnitude of the bombardment signals a marked escalation in hostilities.

Indication of Putin’s Growing Confidence

This attack could be interpreted as an indication of President Putin’s burgeoning confidence in the conduct of the war. The growing audacity of these strikes is of international concern, and the global community watches closely as these events unfold. As Ukraine reels under the impact of this assault, the resilience and courage of its people continue to be tested in these trying times.

Russia Ukraine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

