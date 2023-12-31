en English
Russia

Escalating Tensions: Russia Retaliates with Missile Strikes on Kharkiv

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:32 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:40 am EST
In the latest escalation of the ongoing conflict, Russia has ramped up its retaliation against Ukraine, following an incident it attributes to a Ukrainian attack on the border city of Belgorod. The Russian government has revised the death toll of this attack and launched new missile strikes on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

Russian Retaliation: A Fierce Response

Russia has hit back with strategic strikes on Kharkiv and Kyiv, focusing on military sites and civilian areas alike. The assault on Kharkiv injured at least 22 individuals, among them two boys and a security adviser for a team of German journalists. Russia’s Defense Ministry stated that these strikes were aimed at ‘decision-making centers’ and military facilities, a response to Ukraine’s alleged bombardment of Belgorod, Russia.

Ukrainian Defence: An Ongoing Struggle

During the Russian onslaught on Kharkiv, Ukrainian defense systems managed to intercept and shoot down 21 of the 49 drones deployed overnight. This interception, however, was not without casualties. The bombardment resulted in at least 28 wounded, and widespread damage to residential buildings, hotels, and medical facilities.

International Implications: A Global Concern

The conflict has gained international attention, with US President Joe Biden expressing urgency in halting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s objectives in Ukraine. However, the US and Europe face challenges in securing additional funds for Ukraine, raising concerns about ‘fatigue’ with the ongoing battle. Amid this turmoil, Russia’s foreign ministry has requested a United Nations Security Council meeting to discuss the ‘indiscriminate’ shelling of Belgorod. On another front, Poland’s defense forces reported an unknown object entering the country’s airspace, believed to be a Russian missile, a claim Russia denies.

The current situation underlines the escalating tension and conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Both nations continue to engage in military actions leading to casualties and increased regional instability. The final week of 2023 has witnessed intensified attacks from both sides, further destabilizing the region as the world steps into a new year fraught with uncertainty.

Russia Ukraine
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

