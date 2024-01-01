en English
Russia

Escalating Tensions: Deadly Strikes Ignite Russia-Ukraine Conflict

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:08 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:46 am EST
Escalating Tensions: Deadly Strikes Ignite Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine reached a new peak on December 30, 2023, when Ukrainian strikes on the Russian city of Belgorod resulted in more than a dozen fatalities and 111 injuries. The casualties, reported by Russia’s emergencies ministry, included at least two children. This incident triggered a stern response from the Russian defence ministry, which vowed retaliation and declared that the strike ‘will not go unpunished’.

Rising Death Toll and Accusations

This development followed one of the deadliest days in Ukraine since the inception of the conflict, with Russian missile strikes causing at least 39 deaths and numerous injuries. The northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv also witnessed fresh casualties due to Russian strikes, adding to the mounting death toll. Russia accused Ukraine of indiscriminate shelling, and the Russian foreign ministry blamed the U.S. and Britain for encouraging what it labeled ‘terrorist actions’ by supplying arms to Ukraine.

(Also Read: Russian Ambassador Accuses West of Regime Change Tactics in 2014 Maidan Coup)

The UN Security Council Steps In

In light of the escalating situation, the UN Security Council convened a meeting to discuss the attacks at Moscow’s request. Ukrainian officials, however, did not immediately respond to the allegations. Amidst the ongoing conflict, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin prepared to deliver New Year’s Eve addresses, with the world watching closely for any signs of de-escalation or further provocation.

(Also Read: Russian Governor Foresees Collapse of Ukrainian Military)

International Support for Ukraine

Meanwhile, Ukraine continued to seek international support. U.S. President Joe Biden has urged Congress to approve additional aid for Ukraine, and Britain has pledged to send more air-defence missiles to the country. These moves demonstrate a growing international concern over the conflict and a commitment to supporting Ukraine in its struggle.

The United Nations condemned the attacks in both countries and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities. NATO also expressed solidarity with Poland after a Russian missile briefly traversed its airspace, indicating the potential for further escalation and international involvement if the conflict does not de-escalate soon.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

