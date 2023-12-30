en English
Russia

Escalating Conflict: Russia Reports Ukrainian Shelling in Belgorod

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:41 pm EST
Escalating Conflict: Russia Reports Ukrainian Shelling in Belgorod

In an escalating series of events, Russia has reported that Ukrainian shelling in the border city of Belgorod has resulted in 18 deaths, including two children, and 111 injuries. According to Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations and regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, the attack included cluster bombs and missile strikes on residential buildings and commercial properties. However, these claims have not been independently confirmed, and Ukraine has not taken responsibility for the alleged attack.

Russian Retaliation

In response to the reported shelling in Belgorod, Russia reportedly launched a heavy missile and drone attack on Ukraine, causing at least 39 deaths and 160 injuries. Russia’s Defence Ministry stated that most missiles during the attack were intercepted, accusing Ukraine of using ‘Olkha’ missiles in a banned cluster configuration and Czech-made Vampire rockets. However, the use of cluster bombs has not been verified.

International Tensions

Following the incidents, Russia demanded a United Nations Security Council meeting. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova blamed Ukraine’s allies, particularly Britain and the US, for instigating the Kyiv regime. In response to Russia’s demand to have their delegate at the Security Council to discuss the Vampire rockets, the Czech Republic has refused, with Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský dismissing the request as serving the “aggressor’s propaganda.”

Further Escalation

Subsequent to these events, Russia was reported to have retaliated further, with explosions in Kharkiv that wounded 16 people and an attack in Kherson that resulted in at least one death. These incidents serve as a stark reminder of the escalating tensions and the potential for further violence in the region.

As this situation continues to unfold, the international community watches on with increased concern, hoping for a peaceful resolution.

Russia Ukraine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

