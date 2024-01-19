In a twisted tale of modern warfare, a group of ex-International Legion members found themselves ensnared in a disinformation operation, the likes of which the world has seldom seen. They were targeted via a Zoom call that they believed to be with former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, but that was far from reality.

The Deceptive Call

The call, as described by the former soldiers, was unsettling. The individual impersonating Poroshenko dug deep into sensitive matters—weaknesses in battle lines, recruitment tactics, military pay, and morale. Things took a strange turn when the impersonator proposed a high-paying job to create a personal security battalion. Technical glitches during the call and the nature of the questions raised suspicions among the participants.

Unmasking the Imposter

Among the falsehoods uttered by the imposter was a damning statement against current President Volodymyr Zelensky. The impersonator went as far as discussing plans to 'kill this bastard in future', prompting one of the Legion members, known only as John, to terminate the call. Reality dawned on the soldiers soon after. They had been deceived. The hunt for the true identity of the caller and the motives behind the call commenced.

Confirming the Disinformation

The Kyiv Independent, after reviewing evidence and speaking with the soldiers, confirmed the occurrence of the call. The soldiers wanted to warn others of Russian disinformation tactics. However, no evidence was found pointing towards Poroshenko forming a private force against Zelensky. A representative from Poroshenko's party dismissed knowledge of the calls, suggesting it was a Russian provocation.

Silence from the Stakeholders

The International Legion, Armed Forces, Military Intelligence HUR, and Zelensky's spokesperson were either silent or had no comment on the matter. The Kyiv Independent had previously reported on issues within the International Legion, such as reckless missions and corruption, which may have made the ex-soldiers more susceptible to the false job offer. Despite previous suspicions and red flags, including a delayed contract and unprofessional conduct, the soldiers had hoped for a better opportunity and initially overlooked these warning signs.