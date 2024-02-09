Drag Race Contestant Exposes Russian Homophobia Amid LGBTQ+ Persecution

In the latest episode of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16, contestant Plane Jane bravely shared her harrowing experiences of homophobia in Russian culture. This comes amidst growing international concerns over the escalating threats to LGBTQ+ rights in Russia, as reported by Human Rights Watch and Out's sister publications, The Advocate and PRIDE.

A Personal Tale of Struggle and Resilience

Plane Jane's story is a poignant reminder of the deep-rooted homophobia that continues to pervade Russian society. She recounted her childhood, where her father replaced her dolls with fire trucks and her upbringing in a Russian immigrant circle left her feeling unaccepted by her parents for her queer identity.

The Russian Government's Ongoing Assault on LGBTQ+ Rights

Under President Vladimir Putin, Russia has intensified its assault on LGBTQ+ rights, both domestically and as part of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Many LGBTQ+ Ukrainians, like Anton Levdyk, live in constant fear due to the Russian military's infamous anti-LGBTQ+ stance.

Global Outrage Over Russia's Anti-LGBTQ+ Laws

The recent incident involving two Russian TikTok stars, Vlada Alchaeva and her friend Vika, who were fined over $3000 by the police for kissing in a video, has sparked international outrage. This incident underscores the dire state of LGBTQ+ rights in Russia and the government's relentless pursuit to suppress them.

A Call for Global Solidarity

As Plane Jane's story unfolds on the global stage of RuPaul's Drag Race, it serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for international solidarity and action to protect LGBTQ+ rights in Russia. Her courage to speak out against homophobia in Russian culture echoes the resilience of the LGBTQ+ community in the face of persecution.