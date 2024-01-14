en English
Human Rights

Dnipro Tragedy: A Year After the Russian Missile Strike

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:05 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 4:50 pm EST
Dnipro Tragedy: A Year After the Russian Missile Strike

On a chilling Saturday afternoon exactly one year ago, the city of Dnipro in Ukraine was tragically marked by the horrific aftermath of a Russian Kh-22 cruise missile strike. The missile, engineered with the primary intent of destroying aircraft carriers, had instead found a target in a nine-story residential building within an apartment complex. The result was catastrophic.

The Unintended Consequence of Military Weaponry

The sheer force of the Kh-22 missile, not designed for such targets, completely obliterated one of the building’s sections from the uppermost to the bottom floors. The magnitude of this military weapon’s devastation was a stark reminder of the horrors of conflict and the unintended consequences when such weaponry strays from its designated purpose.

In the face of such calamity, the local community and emergency services rallied to the scene, initiating rescue operations and providing aid to the victims. Yet, the loss was significant. The missile strike claimed the lives of 40 adults and six children, with 79 others injured. The event marked a somber moment for the residents of Dnipro, symbolizing the ongoing dangers faced by civilians in areas of military conflict.

Reflection and Commemoration

Ukraine mourned the victims and honored the rescuers and helpers. The Prosecutor General’s Office notified the 52nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment commander of the Russian Armed Forces of suspicion of committing a war crime. The government assured the Ukrainians of their commitment to finding everyone involved in the attack. A year on, the residents of Dnipro marked the first anniversary of the missile strike, a poignant reminder of the civilian cost of conflict.

Amidst the ongoing turmoil, President Zelenskiy prepared to travel to Davos to discuss his peace formula and attend the World Economic Forum. The stark reality is that missiles, drones, and rockets continue to strike residential buildings and civilian infrastructure across Ukraine. The need for peace has never been more critical, as emphasized by Yermak addressing security officials in Davos and the reiteration of France and Germany’s commitment to supporting Ukraine in light of Russian aggression.

Human Rights Russia War
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

