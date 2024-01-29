Delimobil Sets IPO Price Range, Eyes Valuation Up to $471 Million

Delimobil, one of Russia's leading car-sharing services, has determined the price range for its initial public offering (IPO) to float between 245 and 265 roubles per share. With this range, the company's worth is anticipated to be somewhere between 39.2 billion and 42.4 billion roubles. This valuation translates to approximately 435 million to 471 million US dollars, based on the existing number of shares. The move is a clear indication of Delimobil's intention to go public and secure funds via the IPO.

Delimobil's Journey Towards IPO

Delimobil's decision to set a price range for its IPO is a significant step towards its journey of going public. This move is seen as a strategic attempt to create an influx of capital that can be utilized to further the company's growth and expansion plans. The IPO's success could potentially pave the way for other tech-based transportation services in Russia to consider similar fundraising strategies.

Russian Tech Companies Stepping Up

Delimobil's impending IPO is reflective of the growing confidence among Russian tech-based companies. They are increasingly leaning towards public fundraising as a viable option for growth and expansion. This trend is a clear sign of the growing dynamism and maturity of Russia's tech sector.

Disclaimer: Views and Opinions

In disclosing the IPO details, Delimobil also stated that the views and opinions expressed in the announcement are those of the author. They do not necessarily represent the views held by Nasdaq, Inc. This disclaimer emphasizes the need for potential investors to exercise due diligence and caution when making investment decisions. It reminds us that while public offerings can offer significant opportunities, they also come with inherent risks.