Deep Fake Technology Brings Putin's Life to Screen in New Polish Film

The world of cinema has been stirred by a riveting and daring new feature film titled 'Putin.' The film is a creation of an acclaimed Polish director, who has employed deep fake technology to bring to life the complex and enigmatic story of Russian President Vladimir Putin. From his turbulent childhood days to the controversial invasion of Ukraine, the film seeks to offer a comprehensive, albeit unorthodox, portrayal of Putin's 60-year journey.

A Technological Innovation in Storytelling

Deep fake technology, which allows the superimposition of one person's face onto another in video content, has been utilized to depict Putin in the film. This innovative approach posed a significant challenge, as the team had no access to Putin himself to train the AI algorithms. Yet, after eight grueling months, they were able to overcome this hurdle and successfully incorporate deep fake technology into their storytelling.

Bridging the East and West

Aside from its technological novelty, 'Putin' is also a bold attempt to bridge the cultural understanding between the East and West. The film delves into significant events in Putin's life—such as the conflicts in Chechnya, the Dubrovka Theatre and Beslan terrorist attacks, and the atrocities in Ukrainian cities like Bucha, Irpin, and Mariupol—offering a unique insight into the machinations of the Russian leader.

Capturing Global Attention

The film has already stirred interest in the global film industry. It was featured at the American Film Market in Santa Monica, and has caught the attention of foreign distributors. Back in Ukraine, the film incited strong reactions during a screening, leading a Ukrainian distributor to take up the mantle of distributing 'Putin' in Ukraine and in countries with significant Ukrainian diaspora.

As the film gears up for a wider release in the first half of 2024, it stands as a testament to the power of cinema in shedding light on controversial figures and issues, and as a beacon of technological innovation in storytelling.