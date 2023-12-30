en English
Russia

Death and Destruction: Ukrainian Shelling in Belgorod Claims Lives, Russia Vows Retribution

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:02 pm EST
Death and Destruction: Ukrainian Shelling in Belgorod Claims Lives, Russia Vows Retribution

Unveiling a chilling chapter in the ongoing conflict, Russia claims an attack by Ukraine on its border city of Belgorod, resulting in a death toll of 18 and 111 injuries. This event, controversial and devastating in equal measure, follows a notable escalation in hostilities. It is important to note that independent verification of the incident is elusive, and Ukraine has not officially admitted to carrying out the attack.

Details of the Attack

The city of Belgorod, situated at Russia’s borderline, witnessed the lethal aftermath of what Russia alleges to be a Ukrainian shelling. The alleged attack has inflicted significant casualties, with death tolls reaching 18, including children, and 111 reported injured. The governor of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, in a statement filled with sorrow, mentioned extensive damage to civilian infrastructure on top of the human loss.

Reactions and Retribution

In response to the Belgorod strike, Russia’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, called for a United Nations Security Council meeting. She accused Ukraine’s allies, chiefly Britain and the US, of instigating what she termed as terrorist acts after a failed Ukrainian counteroffensive. Russia’s Defence Ministry, vowing vengeance, asserts that the attack on Belgorod was carried out using prohibited cluster munitions and Czech-made Vampire rockets. The Czech Republic, however, dismissed Russia’s demand for explanations at the UN Security Council, with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský rejecting participation in what he labeled as the aggressor’s propaganda.

Continuing Hostilities

These events have set a grim stage for continuing conflict. Reports emanating from Ukraine’s Kharkiv and Kherson regions indicate further attacks, causing additional casualties and damage. In a separate recent event, Russia executed a heavy missile and drone attack on Ukraine, leading to at least 39 fatalities and 160 injuries. This rise in violence highlights the volatile situation along the Russia-Ukraine border, with each incident amplifying the sense of uncertainty and dread.

As the world awaits the New Year, it does so with bated breath, hoping that the disturbing incidents of violence marking the end of the current year will not be a predictor of the times to come. The international community must continue its efforts to restore peace in the region and ensure safety for the innocent civilians caught in the crossfire.

Russia Ukraine
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

