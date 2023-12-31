en English
Russia

Deadly Ukrainian Strikes on Belgorod: Russia Vows Retribution

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:26 am EST
In an escalating conflict that has seen its share of tragedies, the Russian provincial capital of Belgorod experienced a devastating assault. Ukrainian strikes have led to the death of over a dozen individuals, marking one of the deadliest incidents on Russian territory since the conflict’s inception in February 2022. The missile and rocket attacks aimed at civilians, according to Russian authorities, have resulted in at least 18 fatalities as well as numerous injuries.

Repercussions and Reprisal

In response to the deadly strike, Russia’s defense ministry has pledged retaliation. The ministry maintains a firm stance that such an act ‘will not go unpunished.’ The news of the Belgorod incident has been relayed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is expected to address it in his New Year’s Eve speech. The Kremlin has assured that the President is well-informed about the incident, which includes casualties among children.

International Reactions

Meanwhile, on the international stage, a UN Security Council meeting has been convened in New York to discuss the incident. The strike, which Moscow attributes to Ukrainian forces, has sparked an international outcry. The United Nations has denounced the attacks and urged an immediate halt, while NATO has shown solidarity with Poland after a Russian missile briefly entered Polish airspace.

Accusations and Allegations

As the conflict continues to intensify, accusations are being hurled on both sides. Russia’s foreign ministry has accused the United States and Britain of inciting Ukraine to ‘commit terrorist actions’ through Western arms deliveries. On the other hand, in response to recent Russian attacks in Ukraine that claimed at least 39 lives and caused widespread damage, Ukraine seeks continued support from Western allies. US President Joe Biden has called on Congress to approve new aid for Ukraine, while Britain has promised additional air-defense missiles.

As the conflict nears its second year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also expected to address his nation on New Year’s Eve. The coming days will reveal how this deadly strike may impact the ongoing conflict and the geopolitical landscape, as the world watches and waits for a resolution.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

