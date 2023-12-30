Deadly Ukrainian Strike on Russian City of Belgorod Heightens Tensions

In the escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine, a recent missile and rocket strike on the Russian city of Belgorod by Ukrainian forces has resulted in a tragic loss of life and significant damage. The attack, reportedly one of the deadliest on Russian soil since the conflict began in 2022, claimed the lives of more than a dozen individuals, including at least two children, and left over a hundred wounded.

Attack on Belgorod

The city of Belgorod experienced significant devastation following the strike. Civilian structures, including a maternity hospital, apartment blocks, and schools were not spared in the attack. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry has been working tirelessly to manage the aftermath, providing relief operations to the affected individuals. The death toll, currently at 18, is feared to rise.

Reactions and Retaliations

Following the attack, the Russian Defence Ministry issued a stern statement, vowing that the strike ‘will not go unpunished’. An emergency UN Security Council meeting was convened to address the situation. The Kremlin has been briefed on the incident, and Russia’s foreign ministry has accused the United States and Britain of inciting Ukraine into committing what they describe as terrorist acts by supplying arms. Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to retaliate against Russian bombardments and appeals for sustained military support from Western allies.

Escalation of Conflict

This attack follows an earlier barrage of Russian missile strikes on various Ukrainian cities, which claimed the lives of at least 39 people and injured many. The city of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine also experienced fresh strikes that caused additional casualties. The incidents have occurred as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine nears its second year, with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky preparing to give New Year’s eve speeches.

As the world watches the escalating conflict with grave concern, the UN has condemned the attacks and called for an immediate cessation. NATO has reiterated its solidarity with Poland after a Russian missile briefly entered Polish airspace during the attacks. As the new year dawns, it remains to be seen what turn this conflict will take and what implications it will have for the global community.