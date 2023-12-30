en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Russia

Deadly Ukrainian Shelling of Russian City Marks Dire Turn in Conflict

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:53 pm EST
Deadly Ukrainian Shelling of Russian City Marks Dire Turn in Conflict

The long-standing conflict between Ukraine and Russia has taken a dire turn, as recent reports confirm a Ukrainian shelling of the Russian city of Belgorod, resulting in 18 tragic fatalities. According to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM), the incident is part of the ongoing military engagements between the two nations that have heightened tensions in the region since Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the subsequent conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Deadliest Strike against a Russian City

The reported shelling of Belgorod marks a significant event in the conflict, as it suggests a crossing of the Ukrainian-Russian border by military action, potentially indicating an expansion of the hostilities beyond the disputed territories in eastern Ukraine and Crimea. The Russian Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of launching the attack with rockets fitted with cluster-munition warheads. The Ukrainian government has yet to officially comment on the attack.

Escalation despite War Fatigue

These recent strikes, including an assault on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, underscore how both Moscow and Kyiv remain willing to escalate the war, despite Ukraine’s challenges in securing Western funding and the increasing sense of war fatigue in Russia. The death toll underscores the tragic human cost of the conflict, which is causing widespread international concern.

Implications for the Region and Beyond

The escalation has potential implications for international diplomacy and the ongoing efforts to resolve the hostilities between Ukraine and Russia. It also raises concerns for Ukraine’s direct neighbors, with reports of a Russian missile entering Polish airspace. Russia’s vow to respond to the attack and its request for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council indicates the gravity of the situation in the region.

The shelling of Belgorod and its human cost are stark reminders of the urgent need for resolution in the Ukraine-Russian conflict, a situation that continues to impact not only the nations directly involved but also the larger global community.

0
Russia Ukraine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Shelling Strikes Belgorod Skatepark Amidst Escalating Conflict

By Salman Khan

Biden Expresses Concern over Potential Direct Confrontation with Russia

By BNN Correspondents

Mother's Instinct Shines Amidst Chaos in Belgorod

By BNN Correspondents

Deadly Explosion Rocks Belgorod, Russia: Persistent Threat Prompts Evacuation

By BNN Correspondents

A Sweeping Wave of International Incidents: From Siberia to Bosnia Her ...
@Crime · 56 mins
A Sweeping Wave of International Incidents: From Siberia to Bosnia Her ...
heart comment 0
Suspected Russian Missile Violates Polish Airspace Amidst Rising Tensions

By BNN Correspondents

Suspected Russian Missile Violates Polish Airspace Amidst Rising Tensions
Russian Border City Belgorod Faces Shelling Attack Amidst Escalating Tensions

By BNN Correspondents

Russian Border City Belgorod Faces Shelling Attack Amidst Escalating Tensions
Unprecedented Russian Missile Attack on Ukraine: A High-Stakes Escalation

By BNN Correspondents

Unprecedented Russian Missile Attack on Ukraine: A High-Stakes Escalation
Russia Unleashes Largest Aerial Assault on Ukraine Amid Winters

By BNN Correspondents

Russia Unleashes Largest Aerial Assault on Ukraine Amid Winters
Latest Headlines
World News
NBA Approves Sale of Dallas Mavericks to Miriam Adelson
17 seconds
NBA Approves Sale of Dallas Mavericks to Miriam Adelson
Manchester City Concludes Year with Unbeaten Home Record: A Significant Milestone
28 seconds
Manchester City Concludes Year with Unbeaten Home Record: A Significant Milestone
Dominic Cummings: A Visit to Downing Street Sparks Speculation
1 min
Dominic Cummings: A Visit to Downing Street Sparks Speculation
Super Eagles Coach Unveils 25-Man Squad for Postponed 2023 AFCON
6 mins
Super Eagles Coach Unveils 25-Man Squad for Postponed 2023 AFCON
Winter Wildcards Promo in FC Mobile: A Festive Frenzy of New Rewards and Challenges
6 mins
Winter Wildcards Promo in FC Mobile: A Festive Frenzy of New Rewards and Challenges
Flamin' Hot Controversy: Health Concerns Sparked by Spicy Snack Seasoning
7 mins
Flamin' Hot Controversy: Health Concerns Sparked by Spicy Snack Seasoning
Premier League Showdown: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United
8 mins
Premier League Showdown: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United
Manchester City Ends 2023 with a Resounding Victory: A Review
8 mins
Manchester City Ends 2023 with a Resounding Victory: A Review
Hugo Lloris Transfers to LAFC: A Major Career Shift for the Former Tottenham Goalkeeper
10 mins
Hugo Lloris Transfers to LAFC: A Major Career Shift for the Former Tottenham Goalkeeper
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
3 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
4 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
6 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
7 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
7 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
7 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
7 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
7 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app