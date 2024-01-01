en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Russia

Deadly New Year: Rocket Strike Hits Donetsk amid Ongoing Ukraine-Russia Conflict

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:22 pm EST
Deadly New Year: Rocket Strike Hits Donetsk amid Ongoing Ukraine-Russia Conflict

As the world welcomed the new year, Donetsk, a city in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), was rudely interrupted by a deadly rocket strike. Just minutes into 2024, the city center was barraged by at least 15 missiles, launched by Ukraine’s military. The attack resulted in the tragic loss of four lives and left 13 others injured. Among the casualties was a war correspondent, while another journalist suffered injuries. The personal details of these victims remain undisclosed.

The Backlash

Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, was quick to condemn the attack, labeling the assailants as ‘terrorist brutes.’ Her condemnation was particularly pointed for the time chosen for the attack – during New Year’s celebrations. The damage from the strike was visible on the Donbass Palace hotel, with its facade damaged, windows shattered, and destruction evident in the surrounding vicinity. Videos from inside the hotel captured the aftermath and the disrupted New Year’s preparations. Rocket fragments littered the streets, and a local kindergarten bore the brunt of the strike as well.

History Repeating Itself

This incident is another in a series of attacks since 2014 when the conflict in the region intensified following a coup in Kiev, a move Russia describes as Western-backed. In a separate but related event, Moscow reported a Ukrainian attack on Belgorod, within Russian territory, which led to 24 deaths, including children, and injuries to 108 people. In response, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed it executed precision missile strikes against Ukrainian military officials involved in planning and conducting the attack.

Escalating Tensions

The new year has begun under a cloud of fear and uncertainty, with the escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia. The attack on Donetsk and the subsequent response from Russia signals an intensification of the conflict that has been brewing since 2014. As the world watches, the question remains – what does 2024 hold for the region?

0
Russia Ukraine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Russia Escalates Ukraine Offensive with Record Drone Attacks on New Year's Day

By BNN Correspondents

Zelenskyy Dismisses Perception of Russian Victory in Ukraine War

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Day Marred by Russian Missile Strikes in Ukraine

By BNN Correspondents

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates: A New Year of Uncertainty

By BNN Correspondents

Kharkiv Under Severe Bombardment: City's Resilience Amid Rising Confli ...
@Russia · 45 mins
Kharkiv Under Severe Bombardment: City's Resilience Amid Rising Confli ...
heart comment 0
Personal Account of Frontline Warfare: Russian Serviceman Recounts Ukraine Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Personal Account of Frontline Warfare: Russian Serviceman Recounts Ukraine Conflict
Putin Announces Intensification of Military Operations in Ukraine

By BNN Correspondents

Putin Announces Intensification of Military Operations in Ukraine
New Year’s Assault: Russian Forces Shell Kupiansk District in Ukraine

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Assault: Russian Forces Shell Kupiansk District in Ukraine
Ukraine’s Air Defenses Intercept Russian X-59 Guided Missile

By BNN Correspondents

Ukraine's Air Defenses Intercept Russian X-59 Guided Missile
Latest Headlines
World News
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
15 seconds
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
High Mortality Rates Unveiled in High-Risk Pulmonary Embolism Patients: A PERT Consortium Registry Analysis
51 seconds
High Mortality Rates Unveiled in High-Risk Pulmonary Embolism Patients: A PERT Consortium Registry Analysis
Blac Chyna Reveals Journey with Breast Reduction Surgery
1 min
Blac Chyna Reveals Journey with Breast Reduction Surgery
Countdown Begins for Türkiye's Pivotal Local Elections: Key Dates and Candidates
1 min
Countdown Begins for Türkiye's Pivotal Local Elections: Key Dates and Candidates
Osaka University Researchers Discover Protein HKDC1: A Potential Game-Changer in Aging Treatment
2 mins
Osaka University Researchers Discover Protein HKDC1: A Potential Game-Changer in Aging Treatment
CrossFit Orillia and Rapid Access Clinic Unveil Innovative Recovery Program
2 mins
CrossFit Orillia and Rapid Access Clinic Unveil Innovative Recovery Program
Northern Irish Athletes Eyeing Olympic Gold in Paris 2024
2 mins
Northern Irish Athletes Eyeing Olympic Gold in Paris 2024
Understanding and Correcting Hypernatremia: A Silent Killer
2 mins
Understanding and Correcting Hypernatremia: A Silent Killer
Chad's Transitional President Appoints Opposition Leader Succes Masra as Prime Minister
2 mins
Chad's Transitional President Appoints Opposition Leader Succes Masra as Prime Minister
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
15 seconds
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
19 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
20 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
1 hour
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
1 hour
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
2 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
2 hours
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app