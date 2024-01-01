Deadly New Year: Rocket Strike Hits Donetsk amid Ongoing Ukraine-Russia Conflict

As the world welcomed the new year, Donetsk, a city in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), was rudely interrupted by a deadly rocket strike. Just minutes into 2024, the city center was barraged by at least 15 missiles, launched by Ukraine’s military. The attack resulted in the tragic loss of four lives and left 13 others injured. Among the casualties was a war correspondent, while another journalist suffered injuries. The personal details of these victims remain undisclosed.

The Backlash

Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, was quick to condemn the attack, labeling the assailants as ‘terrorist brutes.’ Her condemnation was particularly pointed for the time chosen for the attack – during New Year’s celebrations. The damage from the strike was visible on the Donbass Palace hotel, with its facade damaged, windows shattered, and destruction evident in the surrounding vicinity. Videos from inside the hotel captured the aftermath and the disrupted New Year’s preparations. Rocket fragments littered the streets, and a local kindergarten bore the brunt of the strike as well.

History Repeating Itself

This incident is another in a series of attacks since 2014 when the conflict in the region intensified following a coup in Kiev, a move Russia describes as Western-backed. In a separate but related event, Moscow reported a Ukrainian attack on Belgorod, within Russian territory, which led to 24 deaths, including children, and injuries to 108 people. In response, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed it executed precision missile strikes against Ukrainian military officials involved in planning and conducting the attack.

Escalating Tensions

The new year has begun under a cloud of fear and uncertainty, with the escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia. The attack on Donetsk and the subsequent response from Russia signals an intensification of the conflict that has been brewing since 2014. As the world watches, the question remains – what does 2024 hold for the region?